BusinessWire

D.A. Davidson & Co. Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to SaaS Commerce Company Yantriks in its Acquisition by Blue Yonder

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on D.A. Davidson & Co. Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to SaaS Commerce Company Yantriks in its Acquisition by Blue Yonder

Transaction highlights Technology Investment Banking team capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DADavidson--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to Yantriks, a SaaS provider of commerce and fulfillment micro-services, in its acquisition by Blue Yonder Group Inc., the world’s leading digital fulfillment platform and supply chain solutions provider.


The combination creates an entity that provides customers with the platform to integrate their supply chain assets for a unified and differentiated experience from the start of the shopping process. With the sale, Yantriks and Blue Yonder combine real-time transaction systems with supply chain planning, forecasting and fulfillment solutions to power commerce.

“This is a transformative transaction that brings together two complementary and highly successful providers and their leadership teams, creating one of the broadest, fastest and most capable platforms in the world,” said Derek Bell, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. “The Yantriks management team has done an exceptional job of delivering value to its clients and now can build on that strength with a partner that shares their passion for an end-to-end system centered on customer preferences.”

“We are thankful for the advice, deep sector expertise and commitment of the D.A. Davidson technology investment banking team working on this transaction,” said Eugene Amigud, Managing Partner of Yantriks. “This is an optimal outcome for everyone, thanks to their knowledge, transaction proficiency, and ability to drive an efficient process despite challenging M&A conditions. We now look forward to our next stage of growth and customer success.”

About Yantriks

With a unique combination of technology and professional services expertise, Yantriks helps industry-leading retail brands unify inventory and fulfillment data into a single platform to create personalized digital commerce experiences that result in higher conversion rates, lowered cart abandonment, and increased customer satisfaction. The company was founded in 2014 by experts in the eCommerce and order management industry and has offices in Westborough, Mass. and Bangalore, India.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software) provides seamless, friction-free commerce, empowering every organization and person on the planet to fulfill their potential. Blue Yonder’s machine learning-driven digital fulfillment platform enables clients to deliver to their customers when, how and where they want it. Applying over 35 years of domain expertise, contextual intelligence and data science, Blue Yonder is helping more than 3,000 of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies create more autonomous, sustainable and profitable operations.

D.A. Davidson Investment Banking

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 26 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.


Contacts

Media Contacts:

Emily Roy
Prosek for D.A. Davidson
(646) 818-9232
eroy@prosek.com

or

Jacquie Burchard
D.A. Davidson
(406) 791-7465
jburchard@dadco.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

OnePlus 7T Lands Exclusively at T-Mobile

Posted on Author Business Wire

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OnePlus and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) are teaming up again, launching the OnePlus 7T in the U.S. exclusively at the Un-carrier starting October 18. The OnePlus 7T is designed to get the most out of T-Mobile’s LTE network…
BusinessWire

O’Reilly’s Microservices Adoption in 2020 Report Finds that 92% of Organizations are Experiencing Success with Microservices

Posted on Author Business Wire

Almost one-third of adopters are migrating a majority of their systems using microservices
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#containers–O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today released the survey findings of…
BusinessWire

Tubi to Launch in Mexico With Strategic Partner TV Azteca

Posted on Author Business Wire

World’s largest free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service enters deal to launch a localized Spanish-language app this year with one of the largest media companies

TV Azteca will sell ads on behalf of Tubi and promote the service to their mas…

BusinessWire

D.A. Davidson & Co. Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to SaaS Commerce Company Yantriks in its Acquisition by Blue Yonder

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on D.A. Davidson & Co. Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to SaaS Commerce Company Yantriks in its Acquisition by Blue Yonder

Transaction highlights Technology Investment Banking team capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DADavidson--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to Yantriks, a SaaS provider of commerce and fulfillment micro-services, in its acquisition by Blue Yonder Group Inc., the world’s leading digital fulfillment platform and supply chain solutions provider.


The combination creates an entity that provides customers with the platform to integrate their supply chain assets for a unified and differentiated experience from the start of the shopping process. With the sale, Yantriks and Blue Yonder combine real-time transaction systems with supply chain planning, forecasting and fulfillment solutions to power commerce.

“This is a transformative transaction that brings together two complementary and highly successful providers and their leadership teams, creating one of the broadest, fastest and most capable platforms in the world,” said Derek Bell, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. “The Yantriks management team has done an exceptional job of delivering value to its clients and now can build on that strength with a partner that shares their passion for an end-to-end system centered on customer preferences.”

“We are thankful for the advice, deep sector expertise and commitment of the D.A. Davidson technology investment banking team working on this transaction,” said Eugene Amigud, Managing Partner of Yantriks. “This is an optimal outcome for everyone, thanks to their knowledge, transaction proficiency, and ability to drive an efficient process despite challenging M&A conditions. We now look forward to our next stage of growth and customer success.”

About Yantriks

With a unique combination of technology and professional services expertise, Yantriks helps industry-leading retail brands unify inventory and fulfillment data into a single platform to create personalized digital commerce experiences that result in higher conversion rates, lowered cart abandonment, and increased customer satisfaction. The company was founded in 2014 by experts in the eCommerce and order management industry and has offices in Westborough, Mass. and Bangalore, India.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software) provides seamless, friction-free commerce, empowering every organization and person on the planet to fulfill their potential. Blue Yonder’s machine learning-driven digital fulfillment platform enables clients to deliver to their customers when, how and where they want it. Applying over 35 years of domain expertise, contextual intelligence and data science, Blue Yonder is helping more than 3,000 of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies create more autonomous, sustainable and profitable operations.

D.A. Davidson Investment Banking

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 26 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.


Contacts

Media Contacts:

Emily Roy
Prosek for D.A. Davidson
(646) 818-9232
eroy@prosek.com

or

Jacquie Burchard
D.A. Davidson
(406) 791-7465
jburchard@dadco.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Huami Corp to Host Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Wang Huang on July 21

Posted on Author Business Wire

CUPERTINO, Calif. & BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Huami Corp. and Huami-USA (NYSE: HMI) today announced that it will hold a Fireside Chat conference call for investors on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The company will discuss its strategy and provide an operatio…
BusinessWire

AT&T Inc. Announces Settlement of Euro and USD Bond Issuances and Early Repayment of Debt

Posted on Author Business Wire

Company maintains commitment to high-quality debt metrics
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) continues to actively de-risk its capital structure, extending debt maturities at historically low coupons.

On May 27, 2020, AT&T closed …
BusinessWire

LiveVox Acquires Teckst, Expanding Omnichannel Engagement Capability for the Enterprise

Posted on Author Business Wire

LiveVox U-Series offering pushes deeper into digital engagement.
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveVox, the leading provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced the acquisition of privately-held Teckst, a leader in ente…