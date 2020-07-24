D.A. Davidson & Co. Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to SaaS Commerce Company Yantriks in its Acquisition by Blue Yonder

Transaction highlights Technology Investment Banking team capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DADavidson--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to Yantriks, a SaaS provider of commerce and fulfillment micro-services, in its acquisition by Blue Yonder Group Inc., the world’s leading digital fulfillment platform and supply chain solutions provider.

The combination creates an entity that provides customers with the platform to integrate their supply chain assets for a unified and differentiated experience from the start of the shopping process. With the sale, Yantriks and Blue Yonder combine real-time transaction systems with supply chain planning, forecasting and fulfillment solutions to power commerce.

“This is a transformative transaction that brings together two complementary and highly successful providers and their leadership teams, creating one of the broadest, fastest and most capable platforms in the world,” said Derek Bell, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. “The Yantriks management team has done an exceptional job of delivering value to its clients and now can build on that strength with a partner that shares their passion for an end-to-end system centered on customer preferences.”

“We are thankful for the advice, deep sector expertise and commitment of the D.A. Davidson technology investment banking team working on this transaction,” said Eugene Amigud, Managing Partner of Yantriks. “This is an optimal outcome for everyone, thanks to their knowledge, transaction proficiency, and ability to drive an efficient process despite challenging M&A conditions. We now look forward to our next stage of growth and customer success.”

About Yantriks

With a unique combination of technology and professional services expertise, Yantriks helps industry-leading retail brands unify inventory and fulfillment data into a single platform to create personalized digital commerce experiences that result in higher conversion rates, lowered cart abandonment, and increased customer satisfaction. The company was founded in 2014 by experts in the eCommerce and order management industry and has offices in Westborough, Mass. and Bangalore, India.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software) provides seamless, friction-free commerce, empowering every organization and person on the planet to fulfill their potential. Blue Yonder’s machine learning-driven digital fulfillment platform enables clients to deliver to their customers when, how and where they want it. Applying over 35 years of domain expertise, contextual intelligence and data science, Blue Yonder is helping more than 3,000 of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies create more autonomous, sustainable and profitable operations.

D.A. Davidson Investment Banking

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 26 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

