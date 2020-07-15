Cytracom Announces New Head of Sales

Award-Winning Industry Veteran Meredith Caram to Lead North American Sales

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#msp--Cytracom, a leading communications vendor focused on connecting the modern workforce, today announced the appointment of Meredith Caram as Vice President of Sales. The 20-year information technology and communications leader joins Cytracom after successfully leading global distribution at Intrado and a long tenure of progressive leadership positions in sales, business development, and marketing at AT&T.

“We are excited about Meredith joining our team to lead our next stage of growth,” said Zane Conkle, co-founder and CEO of Cytracom. “She is a visionary sales leader with a track record of hyper growth in the channel.”

Caram today also received a Top Gun 51 award from Channel Partners. The Top Gun 51 recognizes channel leaders who are advocates for the channel model and are committed to partners’ business success. Caram has garnered many other accolades during her career including most recently the Channel Partner Insights Innovation Award - 2019 New Channel Chief of the Year, CRN’s Women of the Channel 4 years in a row, CompTIA’s Channel Chief Giving Circle, AT&T’s Women Who Inspire, CRN’s Up-And-Comers for 2016, and CompTIA’s Triple Crown.

“Cytracom has been on my radar for some time as the brand has seen tremendous growth in the channel,” said Ms. Caram. “I am thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time and to work closely with the amazing team and impressive partner ecosystem.”

Caram was most recently at Intrado, where she led Global Distribution, Insights & Growth. This role focused on removing barriers for new sales and engagement within the partner community. She drove a never-ending focus on the customer through improved customer experiences, increased efficiencies and successful business outcomes.

Prior to Intrado, Caram held many leadership positions in her 18-year tenure with AT&T. She successfully launched and transformed business initiatives that drove growth for AT&T Business Solutions both in the US and internationally.

