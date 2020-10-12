CyntrX, Idealease Embrace On Command® Connection

DEPERE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyntrX is pleased to confirm our commitment to OnCommand® Connection (OCC) and the factory-installed telematics hardware API integration from Navistar. The maintenance, insurance, and safety benefits of a complete OEM integration from International Trucks means CyntrX will further elevate our offerings to support new OCC features including Advanced Preventative Maintenance and Fleet Health Monitoring.

Greg Taisto, CEO of CyntrX said, “We are devoted to the truck leasing business and our passion has led to the creation of the best driver behavior, fleet tracking and vehicle maintenance solution in the industry. The OCC partnership will allow us to offer these award-winning services with OEM hardware that comes with the truck for tracking and remote diagnostics.”

OCC integrated N2 hardware has been factory-installed in all International LT Series, RH Series and LoneStar vehicles since mid-2019. Each of those vehicles can use the CyntrX telematics platform with no hardware investment.

Andy McEnaney, VP, Affiliate Services at Idealease, puts it this way: “CyntrX continues to be our preferred supplier of telematics for Idealease. CyntrX has been a partner of Idealease since 2009 and continues to exceed our expectations. This is just another example of how they’re staying at the forefront of the telematics industry. With CyntrX, we experience benefits beyond the standard OCC remote diagnostics package and enjoy the aligned core values of responsiveness and expertise.”

“We are excited to announce this new partnership with CyntrX,” said Brian Mulshine, director, Customer Experience, Navistar. “It enables Navistar to create even greater value for customers by enabling seamless access to our industry-leading remote diagnostics solutions and CyntrX’s powerful fleet management and compliance solutions through one factory-installed device.”

About Idealease

Idealease has served the transportation industry since 1982. With over 400 locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Idealease ranks as one of North America’s largest full service transportation companies. The Idealease fleet numbers over 45,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Idealease is uniquely qualified to service fleets of all sizes. Our locations throughout North America play active roles in the development and support of their local communities and customers. In addition, Idealease National Accounts coordinate and manage the service of some of North America’s largest private fleets.

Providing a safe, cost-effective and efficient alternative to commercial truck ownership, Idealease possesses the industry expertise to seamlessly transition businesses from truck ownership to full service leasing. For more information, visit idealease.com.

About CyntrX

Founded in 2004, CyntrX delivers intuitive, simple, and easy-to-use fleet tracking solutions for the truck leasing and rental industry, and integrated business systems that support service, rental and leasing operations. As a full-service telematics provider, CyntrX operates on standard wireless networks, desktops and mobile browsers. For more information, visit www.cyntrx.com.

