CynergisTek Will Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 13, 2020, to Discuss Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CTEK #CTEK--CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss second-quarter financial results. The results will be released prior to the call.


Date: Thursday, August 13th, 2020
Time: 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT
U.S.: 1-800-437-2398
International: 1-786-204-3966
Conference ID: 6817215
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140942

A replay of the call will be available from Thursday August 13, 2020, 7:30 PM ET to Thursday August 20, 2020, 11:59 PM ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from outside the U.S. The PIN is 6817215.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was awarded the 2019 Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants in Black Book IT Advisory Outcomes Survey.


Contacts

CynergisTek Investor Relations Contact:
CynergisTek, Inc.
Paul Anthony
(512) 402-8550 x8
InvestorRelations@cynergistek.com

CynergisTek Media Contact:
Allison + Partners
Jaime Tero
415-755-8639
jaime.tero@allisonpr.com

