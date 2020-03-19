CynergisTek Will Host Conference Call on Monday, March 30, 2020 to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CTEK #cybersecurity--CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on Monday, March 30, 2020 to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. The results will be released the morning of the call.

Date: Monday, March 30, 2020

Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time

U.S.: 1-888-204-4368

International: 1-786-789-4797

Conference ID: 9062180

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138537

A replay of the call will be available from 7:30 pm ET on March 30, 2020 to 11:59 pm ET on April 6, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from outside the U.S. The PIN is 9062180.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was awarded the 2019 Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants in Black Book IT Advisory Outcomes Survey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

CynergisTek, Inc.

Bryan Flynn

(949) 382-1419

InvestorRelations@cynergistek.com

Media Contact:

Aria Marketing

Danielle Johns

(617) 332-9999 x241

djohns@ariamarketing.com