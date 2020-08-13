CynergisTek Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Supporting Healthcare with Essential Cybersecurity and Privacy Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CTEK #CTEK--CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Recent Operational Focus due to COVID-19 Includes:

Won two large Fortune 1,000 and Global 500 contract renewals.

Managed Services revenue levels consistent with prior year.

Achieved additional permanent annualized expense reductions of over $3.3 million.

New partnership with Awake Security to offer AI-powered Compromise Assessments, identifying issues with hastily deployed telemedicine, remote work and surge facilities.

“Our revenue and operating results were negatively impacted for the current quarter as our hospital customers appropriately diverted their attention and resources to crisis management in the face of COVID-19,” said Caleb Barlow, President and CEO of CynergisTek. “We took decisive actions to reduce our operating expenses and to preserve liquidity, and are pleased that our recurring managed services revenues continue to hold up well through the pandemic. We are actively engaging with our customers and expanding our capabilities to help address healthcare’s changing cybersecurity needs surrounding telemedicine and remote work.”

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020, Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Revenue decreased $0.5 million to $4.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. Managed Services revenue increased slightly to $2.9 million. Consulting and professional services revenue decreased $1.3 million due to lower revenue from two customers who had large non-recurring remediation contracts that we completed in the first half of last year. This was offset by $0.8 million in new consulting and professional services revenues from the acquisition of Backbone, which was also impacted by COVID-19.

Gross margin was 27% of revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and 41% for the same period in 2019. This decrease was a result of continued lower revenue in legacy CynergisTek consulting and professional services revenue along with lower margins this quarter from Backbone due in part to COVID-19, additional costs from obtaining talented cyber security employees and costs associated with new managed services. We are continuing to take actions to reduce expenses to better position the Company for the current environment.

Sales and marketing expenses increased $0.4 million to $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 due to an increase in headcount to grow revenue and additional systems cost to support automation. General and administrative expenses increased $0.3 million to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase is due to a one-time $0.4 million charge in severance related costs to improve operating margins, $0.1 million in additional stock-based compensation, $0.2 million in costs for Backbone, offset by approximately $0.4 million in spend reductions associated with the reductions in force we started in December of 2019.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $2.5 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share for the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations, after adding back stock-based compensation and restructuring costs, was $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a loss of $0.4 million after adding back stock-based compensation for the same period in 2019.

The reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information can be found in the table at the end of this release and provides the detail of the Company’s non-GAAP disclosures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP information.

CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2020 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,407,443 $ 5,328,726 Accounts receivable 1,962,597 3,210,726 Unbilled services 699,173 539,535 Prepaid and other current assets 1,826,129 1,205,769 Income taxes receivable 1,082,010 - Total current assets 10,977,352 10,284,756 Property and equipment, net 853,622 946,219 Deposits 64,586 72,486 Deferred income taxes 1,918,508 1,836,258 Intangible assets, net 7,753,500 8,585,882 Goodwill 23,983,483 23,983,483 Total assets $ 45,551,051 $ 45,709,084 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,186,567 $ 638,864 Accrued compensation and benefits 500,523 1,066,770 Deferred revenue 1,800,416 1,437,859 Income taxes payable - 31,976 Current portion of promissory note to related parties 562,500 562,500 Current portion of Paycheck Protection Program loan 1,241,530 - Current portion of operating lease 482,995 533,371 Total current liabilities 5,774,531 4,271,340 Long-term liabilities: Earnout liability 2,400,000 2,400,000 Promissory note to related parties, less current portion 421,875 703,125 Paycheck Protection Program loan, less current portion 1,583,970 - Operating lease, less current portion 93,063 158,995 Total long-term liabilities 4,498,908 3,262,120 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value at $0.001, 33,333,333 shares authorized, 10,597,024 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020, and 10,359,164 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 10,596 10,359 Additional paid-in capital 36,228,898 34,821,863 (Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings (961,882 ) 3,343,402 Total stockholders’ equity 35,277,612 38,175,624 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 45,551,051 $ 45,709,084

CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 4,557,571 $ 5,057,460 $ 9,673,398 $ 10,831,117 Cost of revenues 3,346,497 2,963,636 6,770,028 6,448,275 Gross profit 1,211,074 2,093,824 2,903,370 4,382,842 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,677,484 1,335,732 3,164,831 2,817,115 General and administrative 1,796,488 1,465,144 3,901,332 3,118,777 Depreciation 45,772 49,115 93,372 88,100 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 416,191 452,734 832,382 905,468 Finance cost for equity commitment 390,000 - 390,000 - Total operating expenses 4,325,935 3,302,725 8,381,917 6,929,459 Loss from operations (3,114,861 ) (1,208,901 ) (5,478,547 ) (2,546,618 ) Other income (expense): Other income - 17 - 26 Interest income 1,608 16,638 7,675 16,638 Interest expense (27,320 ) (113,545 ) (51,607 ) (409,450 ) Total other income (expense) (25,712 ) (96,890 ) (43,932 ) (392,786 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (3,140,573 ) (1,305,791 ) (5,522,479 ) (2,939,404 ) Income tax benefit 685,912 366,524 1,217,195 510,738 Net loss from continuing operations (2,454,661 ) (939,267 ) (4,305,284 ) (2,428,666 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, including gain on sale, net of tax - (152,181 ) - 18,884,649 Net (loss) income $ (2,454,661 ) $ (1,091,448 ) $ (4,305,284 ) $ 16,455,983 Net (loss) income per share: From continuing operations: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.25 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.24 ) From discontinued operations: Basic $ - $ (0.02 ) $ - $ 1.94 Diluted $ - $ (0.02 ) $ - $ 1.90 Net (loss) income: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 1.69 Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 1.66 Number of weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 10,495,700 9,791,744 10,432,443 9,732,991 Diluted 10,495,700 9,791,744 10,432,443 9,911,140

CYNERGISTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 GAAP loss from continuing operations $ (3,114,861 ) $ (1,208,901 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 45,772 49,115 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 416,191 452,734 Finance cost for equity commitment 390,000 - Non-recurring severance related restructuring and legal costs 350,000 - Stock-based compensation 606,265 281,162 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ (1,306,633 ) $ (425,890 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA per share Basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.02 )

