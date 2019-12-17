CynergisTek Announces Release of Podcast Interview with The Wall Street Resource

CEO Discusses the Current State of CynergisTek and Cybersecurity

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CTEK #cybersecurity--CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced the release of a podcast interview with Caleb Barlow, CEO of CynergisTek, conducted by The Wall Street Resource. In the podcast, Barlow discusses the current state of CynergisTek and its position in the cybersecurity marketplace.

Specifically, Barlow addresses the firm’s strategy to grow organically and inorganically, as seen by the recent acquisition of Backbone Consultants. He also discusses the growing healthcare market and explains how it is highly sought after by the “bad guys” as it has seen breaches 69% higher than in any other industry.

“The last thing you want to do is show up for a procedure and come home with an infection,” said Barlow. “In the same kind of weird analog, you don’t want to show up at a hospital for a procedure and come home with identity theft. And that can very easily happen today.”

To access the audio interview, please utilize the link below:

Access Link: https://thewallstreetresource.com/webcasts/

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was awarded the 2019 Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consults in Black Book IT Advisory Outcomes Survey.

About The Wall Street Resource

The Wall Street Resource is a platform for microcap discovery and due diligence. It's your resource for webcast interviews of CEOs and executives. For more information, please visit: www.thewallstreetresource.com.

