Cybersecurity scholarship winners given training for life

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#InfosecSkills--Infosec, the leading cybersecurity education and security awareness company, is taking groundbreaking action to address the cybersecurity workforce gap. Starting today, Infosec is accepting applications for 12 scholarships designed to provide education and skills training for the recipient’s lifetime.

The cybersecurity skills shortage is a crisis facing organizations, with experts predicting over 3.5 million job openings around the world by 2021. Current data from CyberSeek says more than 500,000 cybersecurity jobs are open in the U.S. today.

This year’s Infosec Accelerate cybersecurity scholarship is making a bold move by providing recipients with a lifetime subscription to its award-winning Infosec Skills platform.

“We believe good people empowered with the right education can beat the bad guys,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO. “And we’re committed to making an impact on the cybersecurity skills gaps through this scholarship program. I’m confident it will transform the 12 winners' lives, as well as make a difference in our industry.”

Each Infosec Skills scholarship will give recipients the skills to stay sharp year-round with over 70 learning paths, 600 courses and 100 cloud-hosted labs mapped to NICE's Cybersecurity Workforce Framework — no matter where you are in your career. Three scholarships from each category will be awarded, including:

● Infosec Accelerate Diversity scholarship

● Infosec Accelerate Military & Veteran scholarship

● Infosec Accelerate Undergraduate scholarship

● Infosec Accelerate Women scholarship

The 2020 Infosec Accelerate cybersecurity Scholarship Program aims to bring awareness to workforce diversity challenges, while proactively working to reduce the number of open jobs in the cybersecurity industry.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old to qualify. The application deadline is July 31, 2020. Winners will be announced August 31, 2020.

Infosec Cares if COVID-19 impacted your job

With the COVID-19 outbreak, an Infosec Cares scholarship has been established for those whose employment has been impacted by the pandemic. Those rethinking their current profession and considering a career in cybersecurity and current cybersecurity professionals wanting to enhance their knowledge and skills are encouraged to apply. Application deadline is April 10, 2020.

About Infosec

Infosec has been fighting cybercrime since 2004. Thousands of organizations and 2.7 million learners trust the wide range of security-specific classes and enterprise security awareness and phishing training to stay a step ahead of the bad guys. Infosec IQ, Infosec Flex and Infosec Skills provide the most advanced and comprehensive education and training platforms. Infosec is recognized as a security awareness and training leader by both Gartner and Forrester. Founded by CEO Jack Koziol, Infosec is based in Madison, with offices in Chicago and Dulles, Virginia. infosecinstitute.com

