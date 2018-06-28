Cybersecurity Firm Preempt Secures $17.5 Million

SAN FRANCISCO and RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL — Preempt, a cybersecurity company, has raised $17.5 million in a Series B round from ClearSky, Blackstone, Intel Capital and General Catalyst. Preempt has raised $27.5 million to date.

Preempt is the first company to deliver Identity and Access Threat Prevention, which allows enterprises to preempt threats in real time based on identity, behavior and risk. The funding will help Preempt in expanding operations to accelerate product innovation and go-to-market strategy.

“Blackstone began its relationship with Preempt as a customer and, as we worked alongside them, we were encouraged by their execution and vision,” said Adam Fletcher, chief information security officer at Blackstone. “As the perimeter changes to be more focused on identity and points of access, Preempt’s identity-centric vision and adaptive measures represent a strong and innovative approach to preventing cyber threats in real time.”

“Staying ahead of data breaches and access threats requires updated approaches to cybersecurity protection,” said Wendell Brooks, senior vice president of Intel Corporation and president of Intel Capital. “Preempt’s approach helps prevent unauthorized access across the enterprise while helping its customers save money.”

The adaptive nature of Preempt’s approach helps enterprises stop real threats before impact and ensures all transactions are verified, so business can remain fluid. Preempt has scaled to support some of the largest and most complex organizations and is now deployed in major Fortune 500 enterprise organizations, along with strong success in the finance, retail, healthcare and legal industries.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco with research and development located in Ramat Gan, Israel.