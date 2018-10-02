Cybersecurity Firm Nozomi Locks Up $30 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Nozomi Networks Inc. , a developer of industrial cybersecurity technology, has raised $30 million in Series C financing. The company’s first institutional investor, Giovanni Canetta Roeder, led the efforts of Planven Investments SA, GGV Capital, Lux Capital, Energize Ventures (formerly Invenergy Future Fund) and THI Investments, bringing Nozomi Networks’ total funding to date to $53.8 million. This latest round quickly follows a $15 million round in January 2018.

Funding will be used to fortify Nozomi Networks’ market lead by further broadening its global presence and continuing expansion of research and development. The company is solidly positioned to address an ICS cybersecurity market that continues an upward trajectory.

“The backing of all our existing investors so quickly after our previous round is tremendous validation that the time for Nozomi Networks is now,” said Edgard Capdevielle, President and CEO of Nozomi Networks. “While 2018 has been a year of great attention on industrial vulnerabilities, 2019 will be the year the industry takes greater action to secure the world’s critical infrastructure.”

In 2017, Nozomi said it significantly beat its revenue goals and expanded its customer footprint across five continents. 2018 continues Nozomi Networks’ growth, as the company entered into global strategic partnerships with IBM, Atos and Cisco, and opened offices in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.