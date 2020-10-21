Cybersecurity Company Deep Instinct Appoints Heather Bellini from Goldman Sachs as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Instinct, the first and only cybersecurity company to apply end-to-end deep learning to predict, identify, and prevent cyberattacks, today announced that Heather Bellini will join as CFO. Bellini was formerly a managing director and partner at Goldman Sachs, leading its Technology Research Group as well as an equity research analyst covering the software sector and select Internet-related companies.

“ Heather established a phenomenal track record at Goldman Sachs, is highly regarded and well known and joins us as we’re on a strong path to becoming the most comprehensive, integrated and innovative deep neural network cybersecurity company in the world,” said Guy Caspi, CEO and co-founder of Deep Instinct.

At Goldman Sachs, Bellini led the research diligence and investor education initial public offering (IPO) process for over 20 companies with their initial public offerings, including Atlassian, Crowdstrike, Dropbox, Facebook, MongoDB, Slack Technologies, VMware and Zoom Video Communications. She was named to the inaugural Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in Finance in 2020, is a founding member of the Women's Circle at Columbia Business School, and a member of the steering committee for the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech.

" As the world increasingly migrates to all things cloud and digital transformation takes center stage, the need for best-in-class cybersecurity prediction, prevention, and protection has never been more important,” said Bellini. “ I am excited to be joining the team and look forward to building out the financial and operational infrastructures that will be critical in our ongoing global expansion and success.”

“ As the leading provider of deep learning security software, Deep Instinct is in a unique position to address these challenges executing on our multi-tiered go-to-market strategy across enterprises of all sizes with the aid of strategic partners, such as MSSPs (managed security service providers), and OEMs," added Caspi.

“ Building the best executive team and coupling it with great technology is the key to building a company for the public markets,” said Lane Bess, Deep Instinct board chairman. “ Heather’s skill and experience added to Deep Instinct’s deep learning security platform will further the company’s accelerating growth path. Having led similar disruptive security companies before, I know Heather will have a very positive impact.”

Deep Instinct has grown rapidly due to the high demand for its groundbreaking Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) technology, with an over 400% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 300% increase in its customer base in 2019. In 2020, the company is on track to double its ARR. Enterprises ranging from small to Fortune 500 rely on Deep Instinct to protect more than two million endpoints and mobile devices.

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct is the first and only company applying end-to-end deep learning to cybersecurity. Deep learning is inspired by the brain’s ability to learn. Once a brain learns to identify an object, its identification becomes second nature. Similarly, as Deep Instinct’s artificial deep neural network brain learns to prevent any type of cyber threat, its prediction capabilities become instinctive. As a result, any kind of malware, known and new, first-seen malware, zero-days, ransomware and APT (advanced persistent threat) attacks from any kind are predicted and prevented in zero-time with unmatched accuracy and speed anywhere in the enterprise – network, endpoint, mobile – enabling multi-layered protection. To learn more, visit https://www.deepinstinct.com/.

Glenn Rossman

Waters Agency for Deep Instinct

glenn@watersagency.com

914-623-8354