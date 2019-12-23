CyberPower Named a 2019 CRN Product of the Year Winner

Smart App Online High-Density UPS Systems honored in Power Management Software and Tools category

SHAKOPEE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRN--CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the Smart App Online High-Density UPS systems by Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and management products, a winner in the 2019 Product of the Year Awards, for Revenue and Profit in the Power Management Software and Tools category. Products and services named on the list represent best-in-class offerings based on technological innovation, financial opportunity, and customer demand. For the fourth consecutive year, winners were determined using a combination of editorial selection and a survey of solution providers who are currently selling the technology and product to capture real-world satisfaction among partners.

CRN editors selected the top five finalists in 22 different product categories. Then solution providers rated each product considering a number of factors, including product quality and reliability, richness of product features and functionality, technical innovation, compatibility and ease of integration, and ability to create new customer relationships or improve existing ones. This year’s survey garnered over 5,000 responses.

Mid-size and large corporations, along with education and government organizations, are among the end customer base for CyberPower’s Smart App Online High-Density UPS systems sold by value-added resellers and managed service providers in North America.

“We are delighted to receive top recognition by CRN editors and our channel resellers in the category of power management, specifically around revenue and profit potential for our highly-efficient, online UPS systems. We are always striving to bring the best products to market which help our channel partners to succeed with their customers, and drive new revenue for our partners. The Smart App Online High-Density UPS product line solves critical customer challenges with its compact design and high-capacity output,” said Brent Lovett, general manager and president of CyberPower.

The Smart App Online High-Density UPS systems are distinguished by 2U compact form factor, power factor of 1 rating, and user-friendly, LCD control panel. CyberPower launched the product line in mid-2019, available in two outputs: 5,000 VA/5,000 Watts, and 6000 VA/6,000 Watts.

“CRN’s 2019 Products of the Year winners demonstrate industry excellence with these top-performing products,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “These products and services address the evolving needs of the market and the demand for forward-leaning, innovative technology. This list should be a go-to resource for channel partners who want to advise clients about products and services that offer a high-level of value and ROI.”

CRN’s 2019 Products of the Year are featured in the December issue of CRN and published online at www.crn.com/poty. CRN also recognized the same CyberPower product line for its innovation as a finalist in the 2019 CRN Tech Innovator Awards.

Note to editor: A product image is available at: https://cyber-power.s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/images/news/7847_cpu_web_cdn_pressreleaseimage_ol5krthd_website_v1_121919.jpg.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers, and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare, and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit: https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

Tim Madsen, 952-403-9500

tim.madsen@cyberpower.com



The Channel Company

Jennifer Hogan

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com