CyberArk to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 4

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.


In conjunction with this announcement, CyberArk will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s second quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (833) 968-2251 (U.S.) or +1 (778) 560-2670 (international). The conference ID is 3597059. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 3597059. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments, and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Investor Relations:
Erica Smith
CyberArk
617-558-2132
ir@cyberark.com

Media:
Liz Campbell
CyberArk
617-558-2191
press@cyberark.com

