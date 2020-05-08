CyberArk Named the Overall Privileged Access Management Leader by KuppingerCole Analysts

CyberArk is Recognized for Exceptional Product, Innovation and Market Leadership

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced it was named the Overall Privileged Access Management Leader for the fifth year in a row in the KuppingerCole Analysts 2020 “Leadership Compass: Privileged Access Management”1 report.

CyberArk earned Overall Leadership based on its consistent top performance across Product, Innovation and Market categories. In the report's comparative overview of vendor ratings, CyberArk achieves the highest possible ranking in more categories than any other vendor. Based on analyst evaluation, CyberArk “has a commanding position in the market and remains the one to beat.”

According to the report, Privileged Access Management (PAM) has become one of the fastest growing areas of cybersecurity and risk management solutions. The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass is an independent research report that evaluates 25 vendors in the Privileged Access Management market to help security and Identity and Access Management (IAM) leaders identify and select solutions that will have the greatest impact on their cybersecurity programs.

The report notes that “CyberArk has been a leader in the PAM field for many years and continues to offer one of the broadest offerings in the market, and regularly adds new functionality to keep up with market demand.” CyberArk is recognized for a number of strengths including its ability to drive customer trust, and deliver “strong threat analytics capabilities, effective DevOps support, broad support for cloud applications and infrastructure, and a strong and functional partner ecosystem.”

With continued investments in innovation across the CyberArk Privileged Access Security Solution, CyberArk delivers the most comprehensive offerings for modern infrastructure that enable business, reduce risk and improve operational efficiency. CyberArk provides the industry’s most complete portfolio of SaaS offerings for Privileged Access Management, including CyberArk Alero, CyberArk Privilege Cloud and CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager. CyberArk continues to deepen its advanced DevOps capabilities and integrations, and remains the only Privileged Access Management vendor to provide comprehensive just-in-time offerings across cloud and hybrid environments, and on every endpoint.

“As the Overall Privileged Access Management Leader for the fifth year in a row, it’s clear that through consistent product innovation, CyberArk continues to deliver unmatched customer value,” said Marianne Budnik, CMO, CyberArk. “As the industry leader, CyberArk remains relentless in its commitment to deliver the products and solutions that empower organizations of all sizes to securely embrace new technologies and transform their business.”

To download a complimentary copy of the KuppingerCole Analysts 2020 “Leadership Compass: Privileged Access Management” report, visit: https://lp.cyberark.com/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-pam-2020.html

1 – KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass: Privileged Access Management by Paul Fisher, May 2020

About KuppingerCole Analysts

KuppingerCole Analysts, founded in 2004, is an international and independent Analyst organization headquartered in Europe. The company specializes in offering neutral advice, expertise, thought leadership and practical relevance in Information Security, Identity & Access Management (IAM), Governance (IAG), Risk Management & Compliance (GRC) as well as all areas concerning the Digital Transformation. KuppingerCole supports companies, corporate users, integrators and software manufacturers in meeting both tactical and strategic challenges. Maintaining a balance between immediate implementation and long-term viability is at the heart of KuppingerCole’s philosophy.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com/, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

