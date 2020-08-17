Cyber Academy of South Carolina is Waiting for You

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyber Academy of South Carolina (CASC), an online public school, invites students across the state to enroll in the interactive and engaging online learning experience they need during these unprecedented times.

CASC is available tuition-free to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Teachers and students will open their laptops and log on to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 19th.

The school’s online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment and connect with classmates and teachers from across the state. CASC’s dedicated teachers and staff facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes. In addition, teachers offer one-on-one instruction, online chat sessions and family phone calls to build closer partnerships with parents, learning coaches, and students.

“At CASC, we really take pride in helping students reach their full potential,” said CASC Head of School David Crook. “We know that by instilling a love for learning as early as possible, students will hone the kind of creative and critical-thinking skills that last a lifetime.”

Through the school’s Destinations Career Academy, participating students can also pair a solid academic foundation with applied learning experiences in growing career fields like information technology (IT), business, and much more. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there. CASC also offers a concurrent enrollment program in which students can earn college credits and work on their high school diploma simultaneously.

Many families and students are choosing online school because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information on CASC, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at casc.k12.com.

About Cyber Academy of South Carolina

Cyber Academy of South Carolina (CASC) is a full-time, public school serving students in grades K through 12. CASC is tuition-free, giving families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a trusted CASC partner of seven years and one of the nation’s preeminent tech-enabled education companies. CASC is fully accredited by AdvancED. For more information about CASC, visit casc.k12.com.

