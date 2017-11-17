CY Vision Completes $7 Million Series A

SAN JOSE — CY Vision, a vision systems and applications company, has closed a Series A funding round totaling $7 million led by Vestel Ventures, with participation by Intel Capital.

CY Vision’s patent-protected computational holographic display technology enables the use of holography for a wide spectrum of display solutions powering next generation AR and VR headsets. This breakthrough holographic technology was created by CY Vision engineers and scientists to make AR/VR a safer and more comfortable experience for all users.

CY Vision was co-founded by a world-renowned professor of optics and MEMS, Hakan Urey Ph.D., from Koc University, Istanbul. He has been working in display technology for 20 years. His work regarding computational holographic display has started in 2012 and CY Vision was established as a spinoff from the university lab in 2016.

Sharing the role of co-founder is Orkun Oguz, CEO, who stated, “Our computational holographic technology, combined with pupil tracking, mimics exactly the way our brain and eyes function to present 3D information. Our solutions generate the same information to the eyes that a real-world 3D scene would generate, with all the visual depth cues. We will use this investment to develop our technology further, which we believe will solve one of the biggest challenges in AR/VR today related to visual comfort and help accelerate adaptation of AR and VR for enterprises and consumers in coming years.”

Wendell Brooks, senior vice president of Intel Corp. and president of Intel Capital, said, “At Intel, we believe virtual and augmented reality has the potential to redefine human-computer interaction, changing the way we live, work and play. CY Vision’s holographic technology has great potential to play a vital role in the development of the broader ecosystem.”