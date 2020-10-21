CVP Chosen as Joint Venture Partner with NTIS to Provide Unique Data Services

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CVPcorp--Customer Value Partners, Inc. (CVP), a business and technology consulting firm that helps organizations prepare for a culture of Continuous Change, has been selected as a Joint Venture Partner (JVP) with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Technical Information Services (NTIS).

CVP’s JVP agreement with the NTIS will provide opportunities to apply CVP’s expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and cybersecurity to assist the federal government in leveraging data as a strategic asset to achieve federal agency mission outcomes.

Specifically, CVP will collaborate with NTIS to provide federal agency customers unique data services that are not readily suitable for contracts by virtue of complexity, time to market, and extensive use of emerging technologies and open source tools.

NTIS accelerates private sector use of federal government data to develop and use new and improved data products and services, and to use federal government data to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of programs. They provide support and structure that helps their partners securely store, analyze, sort, and aggregate data in new ways. The NTIS is authorized to enter into joint ventures with private sector entities to offer innovative data services and share in revenues in accordance with their contribution to the joint venture.

“To have been selected as a joint-venture partner by NTIS for our expertise in advanced technologies is quite an honor,” said Anirudh Kulkarni, CVP founder and CEO. “We look forward to assisting the government in using collected data in a far more strategic way to further mission success across agencies.”

View more information on the joint venture here or learn more about the NTIS here.

About CVP

Customer Value Partners (CVP) is an award-winning business and next-gen technology consulting company that helps organizations navigate disruption and prepare for a culture of Continuous Change. We solve critical problems for healthcare, national security, and public sector clients through innovative strategies and solutions which leverage technologies and industry expertise in areas including Technology Modernization, Health, Data Science & Engineering, Business Transformation, and Cybersecurity. CVP delivers unparalleled excellence to clients and employees through our strong culture of integrity, engagement, respect, and a passion for our clients’ missions.

