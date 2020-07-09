Cutting-Edge Research Powerhouse University of New South Wales Implements Wrike to Master Projects and Improve Business Operations

World-renowned institution uses Wrike to manage project requests from 6,000 staff members, drive a 60% increase in reporting capabilities, and increase communications by 250%

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced that University of New South Wales (UNSW), a powerhouse of cutting-edge research, teaching, and innovation, has implemented Wrike to ensure excellence around managing global projects and fostering operational business improvements.

The External Relations division is tasked with handling all external marketing and communications for the university. Requests come from teams across the university, meaning the division supports 6,000 staff members. “We really needed a robust project management platform that could allow thousands of stakeholders to collaborate while centralizing communications and ensuring accuracy,” said Nancy Peaty, Production and Traffic Manager, UNSW. “It was clear that Wrike could easily handle the heavy workload.”

Wrike’s automated processes — dashboards, custom workflows, and flexible functionality — increase efficiency and save time. And Gantt charts deliver a timeline view of all projects, which helps identify holdups in processes. Since implementing the platform, UNSW has seen a 60% increase in reporting capabilities and a 250% increase in communications.

“I’m so glad that we have Wrike as opposed to having information in hundreds of spreadsheets going around thousands of emails, or worse, just in people’s heads,” said David Rorke, Project Officer, UNSW. “Wrike allows us to visualize projects and centralize requests quickly and efficiently, making cross-division collaboration simpler and faster. Simply put, Wrike has been a game-changer for us.”

“With Wrike, UNSW is gaining a complete work management platform to collaborate more efficiently,” said Saranya Babu, Wrike’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Leading organizations are excited to deploy Wrike to enable the more efficient and streamlined ways of working that are critical to today’s professionals.”

For more information on how University of South New Wales is using Wrike, please read the case study: UNSW Sydney Breaks Down Silos and Improves Cross-Division Communication With Wrike.

