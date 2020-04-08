CustomWeather Offers Proven Weather Data API to Support Developers as Dark Sky Discontinues API Service

MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#API--CustomWeather, Inc. a specialized provider of high-resolution weather data and alert services, is offering its proven Weather Data API to support developers who will be losing access to Dark Sky’s soon-to-be discontinued weather API. Dark Sky is the most recent weather API to either discontinue API service or significantly increase pricing, making quality weather data less and less accessible to indie developers. As a small, boutique weather data provider that thrives upon innovation and customization, CustomWeather embraces the important role that smaller, indie developers play as creators of novel weather-driven apps and content, and is committed to offering a quality, affordable weather data API to support them. Currently, CustomWeather supports a plethora of unique wireless and web applications ranging in size from very small to some of the largest, with the capacity to support huge volumes of requests.

CustomWeather’s data features:

XML or JSON formatted

Geolookup

Hyperlocal weather data for over 80,000 locations

A proven weather forecast model

Visually appealing satellite, radar and future radar animations accessed via maptile server

Over 85 different languages

Ability to refine forecasts down to 100 meter resolution worldwide

Clients can request data via HTTPS for secure data encryption

Packages are based on number of calls per month

Subscription options can easily be adjusted as client call demands change.

For more information about CustomWeather’s Developer services or to subscribe, visit https://customweather.com/developers/

About CustomWeather, Inc.

San Francisco Bay Area-based CustomWeather offers the industry's most robust weather solutions for both decision support and consumer application. CustomWeather generates granular weather forecasts for over 200 countries, and combines weather services with unmatched development and customer service support. For over 20 years, CustomWeather has been the leading one-stop solution for historical, real-time, and forecast weather services. For more information, visit CustomWeather.com.

CustomWeather, Inc.

Susan Flint, 415-777-3303

marketing@customweather.com