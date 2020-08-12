Customer Support Teams Gain Powerful Insights With New Data Visualization Capabilities in Calix Support Cloud

New capabilities give customer support teams a visual dashboard to proactively address subscriber Wi-Fi and home network issues to deliver the ultimate subscriber experience

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CALX #Calix--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a new visual reporting dashboard within EDGE Insights that enables communications service provider (CSP) support teams to easily view and analyze data related to customer-care operations and address issues with maximum efficiency. By providing an immediate, concise view into critical network issues and the subscriber experience, this new Calix Support Cloud capability gives customer support teams insights that help them proactively troubleshoot and reduce unnecessary truck rolls along with other support costs in order to increase value for the subscriber.

This update to the Revenue EDGE also adds new optional security measures for onboarding GigaSpire BLAST® systems through the CommandIQ™ mobile app and includes the ability to activate EDGE Suites via a simple API. These enhancements make everyday customer support operations more efficient, saving time and money on every new subscriber turn up.

“We’re already seeing value in call-outcome tracking with Calix Support Cloud—it has helped us in a number of ways,” said Kristy Rhodes, store supervisor for Wyoming-based Union Wireless. “First, we’ve identified that 30 percent of our truck rolls are avoidable. The improvements have also helped us track the types of inbound trouble calls we receive, so we can build a business case for rolling out the Calix subscriber self-help app, CommandIQ. Call-outcome tracking has always been the first stage in gaining additional insights into our business management processes, and now with the new dashboards as step two, the improvement is going to be amazing. We’re very excited to have this new reporting dashboard built into the solution. It’s going to make it much easier to analyze trends quickly and identify more opportunities to improve our operations.”

This Calix Support Cloud update includes:

Dashboard View for Reports : New, easily accessible data visualization of reports along with customization options (customer support leaders can parse the data any way they prefer)

: New, easily accessible data visualization of reports along with customization options (customer support leaders can parse the data any way they prefer) Optional Security Enhancements : Secure onboarding for GigaSpire BLAST systems, set up through Command IQ

: Secure onboarding for GigaSpire BLAST systems, set up through Command API & Administrative Enhancements: New API provides seamless activation of EDGE Suites, eliminating “swivel chair management” across multiple displays

“We continually enhance our solutions to create value for our customers and deliver the best results for their businesses,” said Shane Eleniak, SVP of Revenue EDGE products for Calix. “We are extremely proud of the efforts among our network operations and customer support teams that have taken this data visualization solution from concept to reality. This new dashboard brings the power of analytics into focus for customer support leaders, enabling them to discover opportunities to improve their operations and delight their subscribers. By keeping the complexity behind the scenes, we enable every CSP to isolate data that helps them grow business and enable support teams to efficiently deliver the ultimate subscriber experience.”

To learn more about Calix solutions for service provider marketing teams, register for our August 26 webinar “It’s Time to Reset: Using Data to Align to Your Subscribers’ Evolving Needs.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

