Current Health Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 — List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

Current Health recognized for achievements in clinical intelligence and enabling the transition of care from the hospital to home

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CB Insights today named Current Health to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which honors the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. Current Health, the leading remote healthcare platform, helps health systems, payers and pharmaceutical companies implement innovative home-based care models that accelerate patient discharge, avoid hospitalization events and improve health outcomes.

Current Health’s end-to-end remote healthcare platform drives the transition of healthcare delivery from the hospital to the home by providing the broadest picture of patient health at home, including hospital-grade continuous monitoring and patient-reported symptoms. Using population and individual-level clinical algorithms that minimize alarm burden, Current Health identifies patients at risk of disease exacerbation, surfacing them to the provider who can deliver earlier treatment within the home using built-in patient engagement tools.

Current Health’s mission is to make high-quality healthcare available to all patients when and where they need it most. Coupled with its leading-edge technology platform, Current Health’s demonstrated ability to transform healthcare delivery models made it a top choice for the Digital Health 150. Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

“This year’s Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “Last year’s Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health."

“We’re seeing global demand to deliver high-quality healthcare to patients at home and as a result, we’ve experienced over 1,000% growth this year,” said Christopher McCann, co-founder and CEO of Current Health. “Current Health’s remote healthcare platform and full suite of managed services allow providers, payers and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the cost of care while improving patient health by delivering a new patient-centric care model that can identify disease exacerbation far earlier and provide proactive treatment. We are thrilled to have been included in the CB Insights Digital Health 150 list and look forward to bringing even more innovation to the space in the years to come.”

Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:

The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.

The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.

Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Current Health

Current Health provides the leading remote healthcare platform to help monitor, manage, and engage patients at home. Current Health combines a continuous, ICU-accurate wearable vital signs sensor, connectivity with other devices, symptom chatbot and video visits into a single platform. Powered by advanced analytics, Current Health’s platform offers healthcare providers the real-time insights they need to make proactive and informed decisions about patient care. As a result, providers can improve patient outcomes and experiences, while reducing the cost of healthcare delivery. For more information, visit https://www.currenthealth.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

