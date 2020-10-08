Current Health and BARDA Partner to Remotely Monitor COVID-19 Patients, Predict Hospitalization and Inform Clinical Treatment

Partnership aims to identify signs of early deterioration and predict infection severity to help inform when to escalate patient care

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Current Health today announced it has partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) – part of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – to support healthcare providers in monitoring COVID-19 patients, detecting deterioration in their health and predicting disease severity. This partnership will leverage Current Health’s FDA-cleared continuous remote monitoring platform to manage and treat COVID-positive patients and develop a digital biomarker-based algorithm that will be able to predict need for hospitalization and ICU-level care.

The development project leverages Current Health’s remote monitoring platform to collect continuous biomarker data on COVID-19 patients, including respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, mobility, pulse rate, spirometry, symptoms and body temperature data. This data will be used to develop, train and validate new digital biomarkers and therapeutics that predict the likelihood of severe COVID-19 cases. Ultimately, this algorithm will enable more patients with COVID-19 to be safely monitored, managed and treated at home.

“At Current Health we’ve built a unique platform specifically designed to capture and study large datasets of real-time, continuous digital biomarkers. Our scientific expertise allows us to rapidly validate and deploy prognostic health prediction models to improve how high-risk patients with COVID-19 are identified, monitored and managed throughout their recovery,” said Dr. Stewart Whiting, CTO and Co-Founder of Current Health.

Chris McCann, CEO and Co-Founder of Current Health, added, “We hope not only to provide a platform that enables patients to recover at home, but also offer healthcare providers clinical insights to know early on when these patients need to be transitioned to the hospital for higher-level care.”

“Our ultimate goal is to save lives and employing technology such as remote patient monitoring platforms will allow hospitals to preserve capacity for those COVID-19 patients who need escalated care while enabling healthcare providers to offer the necessary care for COVID-19 patients being treated at home,” says BARDA Acting Director Gary Disbrow, PhD.

The partnership is part of BARDA’s rapidly expanding COVID-19 medical countermeasure portfolio that includes safe, effective solutions to help with their pandemic response.

About Current Health

Current Health provides an AI-enabled remote patient monitoring platform to help deliver better, more proactive healthcare. Its FDA-cleared platform continuously monitors certain vital signs and augments this data with medical devices to capture a broad picture of human health and the patient’s symptoms. The technology is designed to help identify those at risk of disease and proactively alert physicians to potential issues, driving earlier intervention and treatment. For more information, visit https://www.currenthealth.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

V2 Communications

Victoria Newell, 617-426-2222

currenthealth@v2comms.com