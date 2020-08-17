Cureatr, Inc. Announces the Appointment of its Strategic Advisory Board

Cureatr launches new clinical advisory board with four inaugural members to provide expertise, insight, and guidance to help set strategic direction.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MedTwitter--Cureatr, Inc., a comprehensive medication management (CMM) technology and services company, today announced the creation of its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) to provide external expertise, insight, and guidance to the company’s management in regards to its business development, clinical strategy and direction, research and development activities and solution portfolio. The four inaugural members of Cureatr’s SAB bring over a century of collective experience and expertise in several healthcare sectors including, health care information technology, managed care, informatics and outcomes measurement, quality improvement, CMS/HHS, employer health benefits, healthcare legislation and policy, retail pharmacy operations, reimbursement and M&A.

Cureatr’s Strategic Advisory Board members are:

Greg Downing, DO, PharmD, PhD, Founder of Innovation Horizons, LLC

Gregory Downing, D.O., PharmD, Ph.D. is the founder of Innovation Horizons, LLC, a consulting practice with an emphasis on innovation and technology adaptation in health care. Previously, he was the Founding Executive Director for Innovation in the Immediate Office of the Secretary at the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In this position, his primary responsibilities were focused on the promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship as valued attributes of workforce engagement across HHS. Prior to his arrival at HHS in 2006, Dr. Downing served at the National Institutes of Health since 1993 in research, policy, and program management roles.

Dr. Downing earned his medical degree from Michigan State University and his Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Kansas. He is widely known for his entrepreneurial applications of data to provide innovative solutions to complex health care management issues. Dr. Downing has an active medical practice in pediatrics and maternal-newborn critical care.

“I have been impressed with Cureatr’s leadership and their ability stay ahead of emerging trends in healthcare to deliver innovative applications of data and technology. The utility and benefit of data in healthcare has been realized with the emergence value-based care, and Cureatr’s ability to leverage data for the optimization of therapeutic management is trailblazing. I am excited to join their Strategic Advisory Board and offer my guidance as they continue to make strides in medication management.”

Jim Jorgenson, CEO and Board Chair, Visante, Inc. and Visante Limited

Jim Jorgenson is CEO of Visante where he leads national and international programs for medicines management improvement in the US, UK and Canada. His more than 30-year career includes pharmacy oversight of very large health systems and their network associations as well as academic leadership in graduate pharmacy education.

“Far too often pharmacy and medication management are under-utilized or under-resourced, resulting in a negative impact on revenue and patient care. Cureatr understands this unfortunate truth and I am excited to help them reverse that as a member of their Strategic Advisory Board.”

Terry McInnis, MD, MPH, CPE, President, Blue Thorn, Inc.

Terry McInnis is the Founder and President of Blue Thorn Inc., a healthcare and policy consulting firm. As a physician executive, Terry has 25 years of experience in clinical practice and leadership positions in both military and civilian hospital/private group practice settings. She has also served in multi-national Corporate Medical Director roles with responsibility ranging from management of employer health benefits to developing, influencing, and promoting national and state healthcare policy redesign.

“I am very excited to work with Cureatr as a member of their Strategic Advisory Board. I have worked with Cureatr in the past and seeing their growth and transition to medication management over the past few years has been very encouraging. I believe that the establishment of this SAB shows the company’s commitment to fixing suboptimal medication management and I look forward to advising them as they approach their vision.”

Ben Rooks, Founder & Managing Principal, ST Advisors, Inc.

Ben Rooks is the founder of ST Advisors, a strategic and financial advisory firm focusing on healthcare information technology, IT-enabled services and pure healthcare services firms, as well as their financial sponsors. Prior to founding ST Advisors in 2009, he spent six years as a senior investment banker where he advised healthcare and medical technology companies on transactions ranging from $40 to $365 million. Before investment banking, he spent close to a decade as a sell-side equity research analyst, where he was one of the first analysts to focus on healthcare information stocks as a discrete sector, as well as covering the drug information and pharmacy benefit management sectors.

“Now more than ever, preventing avoidable medication errors and their often tragic consequences is vitally important. I’m excited to be sharing my experience with forward-thinking companies like Cureatr and hope I can provide value as a member of their Strategic Advisory Board.”

“We are thrilled to have Greg, Jim, Terry, and Ben as our inaugural Strategic Advisory Board members,” said Richard Resnick, Cureatr’s CEO. “We’ve been fortunate to have their input and guidance over the past few years as we’ve grown our business, and we are honored to solidify our relationship through their participation on our board. All four of our board members offer the highest level of expertise and bring a unique perspective that will prove invaluable to our success as we continue to evolve in this industry.”

About Cureatr, Inc.

Cureatr is a comprehensive medication management (CMM) solutions company dedicated to repairing the United States’ $528 Billion suboptimal medication management problem. Using our technology, we ensure that prescribers have real-time, accurate current medication lists when they write new prescriptions and perform medication reconciliations; by making it easy to draw their attention to potential drug therapy problems, like therapeutic duplication, non-adherence, and substance abuse; and by generating real-time notifications for care managers when patients pick up new, potentially dangerous medications, or fail to pick up their maintenance meds. We also offer clinical services that put our technology into the hands of our own board-approved clinical pharmacists, enabling them to provide ongoing care coordination of their complex medication therapies because our vision is a world where people who need medications can access and use them safely, and effectively so that they can live long healthy lives, in the real world rather than the hospital. Visit www.cureatr.com to learn more.

