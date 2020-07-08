Curalate Acquired by Bazaarvoice, Will Accelerate Social Content Across the Bazaarvoice Network

Bazaarvoice adds Curalate’s leading visual commerce solutions to its global network of Retailers, Brands, and Consumers.

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bazaarvoice, Inc., the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, announced the acquisition of Curalate earlier today.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Seattle and London, Curalate provides shoppable social, UGC, and influencer marketing solutions to more than 1,000 brands and retailers, including Best Buy and Lululemon. Curalate’s technologies turn images into digital storefronts that give consumers compelling shopping experiences online. The integration will offer brands the ability to leverage inspirational social content to drive sales on social channels, on websites, and throughout the Bazaarvoice network.

Apu Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder, Curalate, says: “ From the outset, Curalate has believed that social media and visual content would shape how consumers shop. This vision has been validated by the 1,000+ brands we work with and the hundreds of millions of people who engage with Curalate experiences. Now, by joining Bazaarvoice, we have the opportunity to accelerate what we started while bringing an extraordinary value proposition to brands and retailers globally.”

Curalate co-founders, Apu Gupta and Nick Shiftan, will remain onboard, joining the Bazaarvoice team in leading the vision for visual commerce. Further information is carried in press releases sent today by Bazaarvoice, and you can find out more about our integrated offerings here.

About Bazaarvoice

Each month in the Bazaarvoice Network, more than a billion consumers create, view, and share authentic user-generated content including reviews, questions and answers, and social photos across more than 6,200 global brand and retailer websites. From search and discovery to purchase and advocacy, Bazaarvoice’s solutions help brands and retailers reach in-market shoppers, personalize their experiences, and give them the confidence to buy.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com.

About Curalate

Curalate is the leading Social Commerce solution, enabling brands and retailers to use social media to sell more effectively online. With Curalate, any image or video can be easily turned into a storefront enabling consumers to discover products they never knew existed. Curalate's digital storefronts were visited nearly 2 billion times in 2019 and drove nearly $1 billion in incremental eCommerce revenues for the 1,100 brands and retailers who use Curalate. Horatio Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Curalate and DLA Piper served as exclusive legal advisor to Curalate. For more information, visit www.curalate.com.

Ellie Simpson

eleanor.simpson@bazaarvoice.com