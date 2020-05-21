Cubic’s Trafficware Brings Next Wave of Connected Vehicle Technology to Customers with ATMS 2.10

Newest version of the ATMS system features TidalWave live traffic management information service as standard feature

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that Trafficware, which operates within its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, has released ATMS 2.10, the newest version of its industry-leading Advanced Transportation Management Platform, a central transportation management system that brings traffic network data into a single repository for a real-time, integrated view of traffic operations. A major update to ATMS 2.10 provides connected vehicle technology as a standard feature to customers. TidalWave is a traffic and traffic management information service powered by edge computing and machine learning.

“We are constantly working to enhance our ATMS system with the latest connected vehicle technologies to ensure urban and rural traffic managers have the latest tools to improve traffic flow and safety,” said Joe Custer, vice president and general manager of Trafficware, Cubic Transportation Systems. “We always listen to customer feedback while implementing our latest updates. We also realize not all agencies have unlimited resources, which is why we are thrilled to make TidalWave a standard feature of ATMS 2.10 so that all customers will have access to this advanced technology.”

TidalWave allows partners to easily access the data and transform the speed and resolution of traffic data streaming delivered from the traffic infrastructure to any vehicle or device. TidalWave’s real-time service opens endless possibilities to build new applications that improve safety and reduce congestion.

TidalWave sends live intersection data in less than a second from the infrastructure to the vehicle which enables optimal vehicle routing using predicted intersection behavior and traffic load. The TidalWave service utilizes a cloud service and won’t impact a city’s infrastructure.

Additionally, the ATMS 2.10 upgrade includes integration of the GRIDSMART SMARTMOUNT Bell Camera to show a fisheye view, device information and camera status to provide stronger visuals and more information about intersections. There are added reports and alarms for Pedestrian Phase Extension, making it easier to protect vulnerable road users and Red Clearance Extension which protects all road users.

Trafficware has more than 250 major installations with equipment deployed at more than 50,000 intersections globally. To learn more about the full ATMS 2.10 experience, please click here to register for the ATMS 2.10 Webinar taking place on May 27 at 3 p.m. EDT.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

