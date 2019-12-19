CTA Applauds Progress on New NAFTA

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, regarding the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“We applaud the House’s swift vote today on USMCA—the new NAFTA. The Senate now needs to do its part—carry this critical free trade agreement across the finish line and vote on final passage.

“America is the bastion of the internet economy, and the new NAFTA will help guarantee it stays that way. This agreement will help American technology leadership and ensure business of all sizes thrive in a competitive global marketplace. In addition to facilitating trade with our neighboring countries, the new NAFTA’s digital trade provisions – importantly intermediary liability protections, forced data localization prohibitions and balanced copyright provisions – are especially critical for small businesses. They will provide a solid platform for expanding trade and investment around the innovative technology products America is known for.

“We urge the Senate to pass USMCA quickly keep our vibrant internet economy trading, investing and thriving.”

