CSI Enhances Digital Banking Offerings to Provide New Self-Service Tools That Enable 24/7 Financial Management

-New Releases on digital banking platform enable customers to better protect against fraud, manage card accounts remotely during COVID-19 pandemic-

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In order to provide banking customers with more self-service options for protecting against fraud and managing cards, Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of integrated fintech and regtech solutions, has enhanced its digital banking offerings. These self-service upgrades are especially beneficial to consumers who need to manage their banking needs remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSI has made it easier for consumers to safely and remotely take control of their debit cards through digital banking. Bank customers can activate a new card, change their PIN, temporarily increase their spending limits and schedule time to turn their card on or off, all through online banking or their mobile app. This allows consumers flexibility in activating, using, and securing their debit card without having to call or visit their bank.

In addition, CSI has expanded its digital self-service features by introducing the ability to view and edit more customer profile information within digital banking. These enhancements let consumers manage their finances while streamlining operations for the bank.

“It’s vital that we give consumers more control and capabilities within their digital banking applications, as our current circumstances dictate that most of them bank while sheltering at home,” said Gio Mastronardi, CSI’s group president of Enterprise Banking. “These updates enable banks to effectively continue banking operations without risking the safety of their customers or staff.”

CSI’s full suite of digital banking services is integrated with its core processing platforms, allowing banks to streamline mobile and online channels and better leverage customer data. The integration of digital and core applications eliminates technology barriers and improves channel delivery for consumers and banks alike.

About Computer Services, Inc.

