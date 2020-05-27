CSG Selected by MTC to Lead Business Transformation Efforts

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) announced it has been selected by Mobile Telecommunications Ltd (MTC), Namibia’s leading mobile operator, to lead their business transformation efforts.

As one of MTC’s transformation business partners, CSG will deliver an agile, future-proof technology stack that provides personalized customer experiences across multiple devices and channels. CSG will support MTC’s customer management, billing, product catalog, order management, inventory, resource management, enterprise service bus (ESB), activation, roaming and document management.

“While priding ourselves as the best digital enabler that meets customer needs, it remains our vision to keep improving the lives of our customers through innovative digital solutions and we trust CSG will assist us in doing just that,” said MTC Corporate Affairs Manager John Ekongo.

To further MTC’s transformation efforts, CSG will provide a comprehensive solution that includes real‐time charging, convergent billing, product catalog, customer and revenue management. This solution will enable MTC to launch and monetize new services faster, deliver enhanced customer experiences, and reduce time to market for new offers. The solution also will help MTC respond to inquiries, take orders, effect changes, handle trouble tickets, manage payments and perform collections.

“MTC’s leadership and innovation is helping drive the next generation of mobile experiences in Namibia,” said James Kirby, head of CSG’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business. “This is a vital transformation period for mobile operators aiming to stay competitive in convergent and disruptive markets. We are honored to partner with MTC to provide a cost-effective end-to-end solution that is fine-tuned for their omnichannel, mobile customer base.”

Over 70 global leading wireline, wireless, IP carriers, and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) rely on CSG to deliver real-time charging and postpaid billing. CSG’s solutions support hundreds of millions of subscribers worldwide. With integrated rating, discounting, bill production and real-time processing integrated into one solution, customers spend less money on integrating disparate systems, and more time providing value add solutions their customers care about. For more information, visit here.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, BT, Charter Communications, Comcast, Deutsche Telecom, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, Orange, Maximus, MTN, Telenor and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

