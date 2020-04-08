CSA Federal Summit 2020 Announces New Date, New Focus on Cloud Security as National Security

Cloud security is the first line of defense against critical threats

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ITNetworks--The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced that in response to the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19, its annual Federal Summit will now be held on June 25, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill (Washington, DC.). With its theme of Cloud Security Is National Security, the 7th annual Federal Summit will address how rapidly developing cloud technology, risk management, and shared responsibility across agencies are central to building a trusted cloud environment.

“Cloud is now the dominant IT environment, with everyone in the civilian and government sectors leveraging it to some degree. In our current pandemic, the importance of cloud and cybersecurity cannot be overstated. Now more than ever, we are dependent on a secure cloud environment to do our jobs while complying with ‘Stay at Home’ orders,” said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Security Alliance. “Reliance on cloud technology brings with it its own concerns about system breaches, privacy, and regulatory compliance. Cloud security is our first requirement for doing our jobs and the first line of defense against critical threats.”

The CSA Federal Summit is an informative, one-day summit, offering attendees a world-class program of speakers and panelists with perspectives on the Federal cloud-computing strategy, civilian and defense agency cloud security standards, and real-world implementation experience with state-of-the-art cloud security architectures. It is expected to draw over 100 information security professionals from civilian and defense agencies, as well as innovators in cloud security who will share case studies, lessons learned and new technologies that promote secure implementation of cloud computing to support agency missions.

Glenn Gerstell, Senior Adviser for the Center for Strategic & International Studies (Washington, DC) and former National Security Agency (NSA) General Counsel, will headline the event and share his unique insight and perspective gleaned from his career working in key national security roles in his address "Coming Up Next: More Regulation ... Why the Digital Revolution Will Trigger More Duties on Private Businesses." Other speakers include Dr. Mari Spina, Principal Cyber Security Engineer, MITRE; Anil Karmel, CEO and co-founder of C2 Labs; and Adam Clater, Chief Architect of Red Hat's Public Sector organization.

The CSA Federal Summit will take place at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill (400 New Jersey Ave., Washington, DC). The event is FREE for government employees (with valid form of government ID) and $50 for students (please bring Student ID as proof). Early bird rates of $150 for non-government employees will be available through May 15, after which rates rise to $175.

Learn more or register here. Members of the media and analyst community interested in attending the event should contact Kari Walker for more information, to receive press credentials and to schedule interviews with CSA leadership and conference speakers.

