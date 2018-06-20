CrowdStrike Secures $200 Million Investment

SUNNYVALE — CrowdStrike, which provides cloud-based network security, announced that the company has landed a financing round of over $200 million, led by General Atlantic, Accel and IVP, with participation from March Capital and CapitalG. Following this round, the company has achieved a valuation of more than $3 billion.

This round of financing will help CrowdStrike continue to accelerate the global demand for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform offers instant visibility and protection across the enterprise and prevents attacks on endpoints on or off the network.

CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against all cyber attack types, using sophisticated signatureless AI and Indicator-of-Attack (IOA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real time. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph, Falcon instantly correlates over 100 billion security events a day from across the globe to immediately prevent and detect threats.

“CrowdStrike’s successful business trajectory is supported by our market performance and analyst validation. Customers have a lot of choices and they have chosen our technology because it delivers the most value in stopping breaches and flat out works. We are building the business to support massive sales volume and this round of funding will accelerate the growth of our operations, continued innovation, technology development, and geographic expansion,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike said its revenue doubled in the past year along with number of employees, serving more than 16 percent of the Fortune 1000 companies and 20 percent of the Fortune 500 companies.