CrowdStrike Has Highest Rating Among Vendors Named in May 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions Report

CrowdStrike is the only vendor with the highest rating in both the EDR Solutions and EPP ‘Voice of the Customer’ reports for the second consecutive time

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, announced it has the highest overall rating among vendors named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform has an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 out of 106 verified customer reviews, the highest rating of all vendors named a Customers’ Choice in this market for the second consecutive year, as of March 31, 2020.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who purchase, implement and/or use the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. The Gartner Peer Insights methodology collects data to help clients with a synthesis of which vendor products are the most highly rated by customers for EDR solutions. Vendors recognized as a Customers’ Choice must have 50 or more approved ratings and an average overall rating of 4.5 stars or greater.

CrowdStrike has the highest rating for:

Product Capabilities (4.8 out 5), based on 106 responses

Integration and Deployment (4.8 out of 5), based on 104 responses

Willingness for customers to recommend (97%), based on 106 responses

5.0 out of 5 scores from customers (86%), based on 106 responses

CrowdStrike was recently named a “Leader” in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP)i. The company also received the highest score for “Lean Forward” Organizations (Type A Use Cases) in Gartner’s 2019 Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms reportii.

Testimonials from CrowdStrike customers include:

“I've never had so much visibility in my life, the product has built-in efficiencies as if it was specifically tailored for an investigator or CIRC analyst; and it's very easy to use even for the most junior Associate. We've reduced the time it takes to investigate, eradicate and contain incidents from 8 hours to less than 15 minutes. Amazing benefits!”

— Director IT Security in the Retail Industry

“Honestly, the best thing about CrowdStrike is that I can now sleep at night. It's rare that a company with a user base of about 380 can get truly premium support and be treated like a Fortune 500. Normally we'd be just another customer. With CrowdStrike we do feel like they are a partner.”

— IT Manager in the Transportation Industry

"With the support we received (and continue to receive) CrowdStrike Falcon has been the most amazing and beneficial security product I have ever invested in.”

— Network Administrator in the Manufacturing Industry

“Best EDR Platform And Services With Lowest Total Ownership Cost.”

— President in the Services Industry

"From the Proof of Concept to the implementation to 3 years later - this product and vendor is an A+ all around."

— Chief Information Security Officer in the Finance Industry

“CrowdStrike has found the balance between security and ease of use, I really recommend this vendor and the Falcon solution to any company that is trying to find a solution that can leverage great understanding of the environment and a huge detection rate to find and defeat threats.”

— Sr Cybersecurity - Endpoint Administrator in the Healthcare Industry

“Fantastic product, great customer service, awesome knowledge base, amazing capabilities. The support team is nothing less than one of the best I've ever had the pleasure of working with. The sensor shows no performance issues on any endpoints we have installed it on, yet gives you so much valuable insight on your assets and endpoints. Incredible product.”

— Security Analyst II in the Government Industry

“We think this direct validation continues to solidify our success in putting customers first. We believe these testimonials demonstrate our technology and teams’ ability to effectively meet our customers’ evolving needs to detect and respond to attacks before they turn into breaches,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer at CrowdStrike. “Our combination of a single cloud-native lightweight agent, powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, together creates a comprehensive EDR solution that provides both breadth and depth of visibility into endpoint activity across trillions of events, protecting customers against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. We’re proud to be regarded as a recognized provider of cybersecurity solutions in the industry, and we look forward to continuously innovating to prevent the breaches of tomorrow.”

For more information on the May 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Endpoint Detection and Response Solutions report, please visit the CrowdStrike website for a blog from our analyst relations team.

[i] Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms” by Peter Firstbrook, Dionisio Zumerle, Prateek Bhajanka, Paul Webber, Lawrence Pingree, 17 October 2019.

[ii] Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms” by Peter Firstbrook, Dionisio Zumerle, Prateek Bhajanka, Lawrence Pingree, Paul Webber, 20 August 2019.

Disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

