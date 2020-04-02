Crossroads Treatment Centers Pioneers TeleVisits to Continue Seeing Patients During COVID-19 Crisis

National leader in opioid treatment implements virtual appointment system to ensure patients maintain access to lifesaving medication

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crossroads Treatment Centers, a category leader in outpatient treatment of Opioid Use Disorder, announced today that it will offer TeleVisit appointments throughout all of its Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT) centers in Kentucky, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. In total, Crossroads operates more than 55 OBOT facilities in these four states. Crossroads facilities remain open for patients unable to complete virtual appointments.

The new technology, leveraging a third-party video conferencing platform, allows patients to have a virtual consultation with their regular provider without ever needing to visit a clinic. Upon completion of the appointment, the patient receives an electronic prescription for the appropriate dosages of Buprenorphine, which they can have filled at their pharmacy, per normal protocols. Currently, the virtual appointments cover the medication component of existing patients’ three-part recovery plans. Crossroads is working on expanding TeleVisits to include counseling and toxicology, ensuring a comprehensive recovery program for its patients.

“Maintaining access is a critical component of success for patients recovering from opioid addiction,” said Trey Causey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Crossroads Treatment Centers. “By implementing this new technology, we are able to ensure that our existing patients have the resources they need to advance on their path to recovery, despite the mandates and complications of the current Coronavirus crisis.”

Rupert McCormac, M.D. and CEO of Crossroads Treatment Centers added, “While other providers are being forced to shut down, and their clinics are experiencing operational complications from the response to COVID-19, Crossroads remains at the forefront of innovation in our category to deliver these critical services when our patients need it most. I am incredibly proud of our team for getting the TeleVisit technology up and running quickly during this time of crisis in our country. In less than two weeks, we have implemented an entirely new protocol that creates a safer environment for both patients and providers, without disrupting our core focus on providing life-saving Mediation Assisted Treatment for patients.”

The TeleVisit technology is the second digital innovation Crossroads launched this year in an effort to continue to increase access to treatment for Opioid Use Disorder. In January, Crossroads implemented a groundbreaking Prescription Digital Therapeutic (PDT) in collaboration with Pear Therapeutics, Inc. at nearly 40 treatment centers across western Pennsylvania, with plans to roll out the product across the company’s 10-state footprint throughout 2020. Pear’s reSET-O® PDT is a 12-week prescription treatment that includes algorithmically-driven cognitive behavioral therapy, fluency training, and contingency management.

The TeleVisit technology is only one of several action steps that Crossroads has taken in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Click here for a comprehensive update on Crossroads Treatment Centers’ COVID-19 protocols. Patients with additional questions should call the Crossroads customer service line at (800) 805-6989 and press 2.

ABOUT CROSSROADS TREATMENT CENTERS

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Crossroads Treatment Centers is a national leader in outpatient treatment for Opioid Use Disorder, operating over 90 addiction treatment facilities across 10 states. Crossroads uses evidence-based Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) to help individuals struggling with Opioid Use Disorder. With proven, individualized treatment plans, the family of dedicated doctors, nurse practitioners, counselors, and professionals at Crossroads are able to provide the highest quality of professional care to over 22,000 patients a month. Understanding that the opioid epidemic demands aggressive implementation of critical resources to increase patient access to treatment, Crossroads forecasts opening more than 22 new treatment facilities by the end of 2020.

Wendy Huston | 864.233.3776 x17 | wendyh@jdpr.com