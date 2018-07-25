Crosslink Capital Closes $275 Million Fund

SAN FRANCISCO — Crosslink Capital announced the closing of its eighth venture capital fund, Crosslink Ventures VIII. The new fund, which includes support from both new and existing investors, was over-subscribed, and closed with $275 million of capital commitments.

Crosslink Capital, founded in 1989, is based in San Francisco and Palo Alto and focuses on early stage venture capital investing. The firm manages over $1.8 billion.

Over 25 years, the Crosslink partners have backed hundreds of emerging growth companies, including Coupa Software, ServiceMax, Bleacher Report, Casper, DataStax, Descartes Labs, Pandora, Postmates, Reltio and Molekule. The new fund enables Crosslink to continue to allocate intelligent capital behind ambitious entrepreneurs and collaborate with seed funds to identify, invest in and deliver a portfolio basket of winners.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with the exceptional founders who select us as partners, and grateful for the support of our limited partners,” said Eric Chin, General Partner at Crosslink and co-founder of alpha. “Our core mission is to help companies scale and succeed by providing our founders with access to all the resources we offer: industry expertise, go-to-market advice, the rich ecosystem of alpha and our thriving network of Crosslink portfolio company executives.”

A core element of Crosslink’s strategy is its commitment to alpha, an invite-only networking group of more than 950 founders, CEOs and influencers who are passionate about the next generation of technology. Alpha’s mission is to build the premier peer networking forum in the technology startup community, connecting leaders and influencers through more than 50 annual forums and highly curated events where they can engage in meaningful, candid dialogue and build deep relationships with their peers.

The Crosslink venture capital partnership team, Eric Chin, David Silverman, Matt Bigge, Omar El-Ayat, Michael Stark and McLain Southworth, have collectively more than 100 years of venture capital and emerging growth operating company experience. The partners are joined by three experienced Principals, Phil Boyer, Gabby Contro and Joe Guzel.