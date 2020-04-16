Cross Country Medical Staffing Network Develops Job Booking App for Healthcare Workers

Marketplace app designed to offer healthcare providers more flexibility in choosing and booking assignments

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bestofstaffing--Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCRN) a leading provider of total talent management including workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, today announced that its Cross Country Medical Staffing Network business has developed an application (app) for healthcare professionals to search, book and organize per diem and local contract jobs –Marketplace App (“Marketplace”). Cross Country Medical Staffing Network, a Best of Staffing® Client Award winner and a Best of Staffing® Talent Award winner, fills nursing and allied healthcare vacancies from more than 35 branch locations nationwide.

Marketplace was developed to offer healthcare professionals an exceptional user experience by creating a mobile-friendly and flexible app that makes it easy to search for and book jobs. Marketplace permits them to bypass some of the manual processes like paperwork and telephone calls that may have been required to book shifts previously.

Additionally, the app features a proprietary, personalized calendar that providers can customize to their preferences and which helps them organize their work calendars. After first rolling out the app to healthcare providers working for Cross Country Medical Staffing Network, the company eventually plans to expand service to its other businesses, which employ a full spectrum of healthcare professionals and educational professionals.

“The core mission of Cross Country Healthcare has always been to connect people and jobs through intuitive technologies and innovative solutions, and we’re proud of the way our new Marketplace app does exactly that,” said Marisa Zaharoff, president, nurse and allied operations at Cross Country Healthcare. “I think our healthcare providers are going to love how simple it is to use and how much control it gives them over when and where they work.”

Marketplace is currently only available to Cross Country Medical Staffing Network healthcare providers in test market locations via a private download link. Eventually, the app will be available for download exclusively to all of Cross Country Medical Staffing Network’s thousands of healthcare professionals nationwide.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Corrie Keller, APR, 561-617-2454

Director, Corporate Communications

ckeller@crosscountry.com