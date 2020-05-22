CRN Recognizes Two StorageCraft Leaders as “2020 Women of the Channel”

CRN honors exceptional leaders who contribute significantly to the IT channel

Honorees from StorageCraft are Jeannine Edwards and Olivia Donnell, both for the second year in a row

Edwards also included on CRN’s Power 100 List

DRAPER, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#backup--StorageCraft®, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jeannine Edwards, senior director of channel marketing, and Olivia Donnell, EMEA channel director, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list.

Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations.

CRN editors chose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and selected the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, thought leadership, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

In addition to being named as one of CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel, Edwards was also named to the 2020 Power 100 list, which features a select subset of extraordinary women who have inspired their peers through their thought leadership and tireless dedication to the advancement of their companies and the entire IT channel.

In 2019, Edwards spearheaded the channel rollout of two innovative StorageCraft products: OneXafe® Solo™, a plug-and-protect appliance for enterprise class data protection at SMB pricing, as well as the next version of ShadowXafe™, which provides enhanced features for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Both additions to the StorageCraft product line make best-in-class business continuity available to all market segments via a single technology stack.

In Europe, Donnell and her team grew StorageCraft’s EMEA market during 2019 by focusing on providing channel partners exceptional service through strong, open and collaborative partnerships. In the field with channel partners most of the time, Donnell acts as a conduit for partner feedback, which is translated into new features, tools and campaigns that will help partners grow their businesses.

Supporting Quotes

Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership and unwavering dedication to the IT channel. We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

Andy Zollo, Vice President of Worldwide Sales, StorageCraft

“Both Jeannine and Olivia know the value of communicating with our partners and, most especially, listening to them. I’m pleased that CRN has once again recognized two of our many standout talents, who are so firmly committed to the success of our channel partners.”

The 2020 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in CRN Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About StorageCraft

For nearly two decades, StorageCraft has been innovating advanced data management, protection and recovery solutions. Together with our channel partners, we ensure medium and small organizations can keep their business-critical information always safe, accessible and optimized. Our customers benefit from category-leading intelligent data protection and management solutions, converged primary and secondary scale-out storage platform, and world-class cloud backup and DRaaS services. Regardless of whether an organization relies on on-premises, cloud-based or a hybrid IT environment, StorageCraft solves the challenges of exploding data growth while ensuring business continuity through best in class protection and recovery solutions. For more information, visit storagecraft.com.

StorageCraft, OneXafe, ShadowXafe, OneSystem and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright 2020 StorageCraft Technology Corp. All rights reserved.

