CRN Features StorageCraft in its 2020 Cloud Partner Program Guide

DRAPER, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#backup--StorageCraft®, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named StorageCraft in its 2020 Cloud Partner Program Guide. This annual list identifies industry-leading cloud technology vendors with innovative partner programs that empower and accelerate the growth of solution providers’ cloud initiatives.

StorageCraft offers solution providers flexible and innovative cloud-based backup and recovery solutions through its award-winning Partner Success Program. StorageCraft’s cloud solutions enable its channel partners to lead with service-level-agreement (SLA) capabilities, thus empowering them to provide their customers with best-in-industry business continuity.

By always keeping their customers’ data accessible and protected in the face of ransomware and other disasters, StorageCraft partners grow and strengthen their businesses. Additionally, the scalability and low maintenance of StorageCraft’s cloud solutions allow partners to improve margins through reduced operational costs and overhead.

StorageCraft’s cloud solutions protect data generated on-premises, at the remote or branch office, and in SaaS applications. Solutions include StorageCraft Cloud Services™ disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS); StorageCraft Cloud Backup for Office 365, Microsoft 365, and G Suite; StorageCraft File Backup and Recovery intelligent data protection; and the new OneXafe® Solo plug-and-protect appliance that streams data directly to the cloud.

Released this April, OneXafe Solo provides partners with a radically simple, anytime, anywhere, cloud-based business continuity solution for their customers with simpler IT environments, all with zero upfront cost.

The Cloud Partner Program Guide is a practical map for solution providers navigating the ever-changing cloud landscape, helping them to locate technology suppliers with groundbreaking cloud offerings and partner programs. To meet the requirements for inclusion, vendors must have unique partner program benefits that address critical challenges in cloud infrastructure or applications.

Andy Zollo, VP Worldwide Sales, StorageCraft

“We’re delighted to be featured in CRN’s 2020 Cloud Partner Program Guide and to be recognized for our ongoing innovation in cloud technology. But more important than any recognition is that our cloud offerings help our partners build and expand their businesses. Protecting customer data is a massive challenge, and channel partners need utterly reliable and easy-to-manage solutions that drive revenue. The cloud is fundamental to our goal of ensuring our partners’ business success. By taking advantage of StorageCraft’s game-changing cloud offerings and partner program benefits, partners can create tailored solutions for customers and differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace. Ultimately, the cloud increases our partners’ options—it allows our partners to offer more to existing customers and attract new ones, and to do so while improving margins and reducing costs.”

Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company

“With so many cloud options available today, solution providers may find it tough to find the vendor that best complements their unique business strategy. The Cloud Partner Program Guide identifies the vendor partners with a strong combination of technology, training, support, and financial incentives to help cloud initiatives succeed.”

The Cloud Partner Program Guide can be viewed online at www.crn.com/cloud-ppg. Additional coverage will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine.

