CRM for SYSPRO Named SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Best CRM Solution

SYSPRO’s Manufacturing and Distribution CRM Software Earns Prestigious Industry Recognition

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BestCRM--SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, announced today that its CRM for SYSPRO product has been named a 2020 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the “Best CRM Solution” category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information, as well as business technology.

“SYSPRO is absolutely thrilled to be recognized by SIIA as a ‘Best CRM Solution’ finalist. Now more than ever, it is business-critical for manufacturers and distributors to deliver a superior level of service and assist at every point as customers move through their journey,” said Brian Mansfield, CRM Product Manager.

CRM for SYSPRO is a web-based, mobile-friendly CRM application for manufacturing and distribution that works seamlessly with the SYSPRO ERP solution. CRM for SYSPRO is built to manage customer service processes, sales, and marketing with ease. This enables manufacturers and distributors to focus on driving new business.

Highlights include:

Choice of deployment (cloud or on-premise)

Web interface for universal access

Customizable and configurable set-up

Mobile responsiveness

AI capabilities and automation

Personalized dashboards, reports, and views

SIIA CODiE Award judges reviewed CRM for SYSPRO through live demonstration showcasing its intuitive UI and impressive list of API integrations. The SIIA judges were especially captivated by CRM for SYSPRO’s highly effective dashboards with detailed statistics and strong data reporting capabilities.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. CRM for SYSPRO was honored as one of 150 finalists across the 40 business technology categories.

“The 2020 CODiE Award finalists join a long and distinguished history of innovative products and services destined to transform the way we do business. We congratulate all of our finalists and look forward to seeing their impact across the B2B market for years to come,” said Jeff Joseph, President of SIIA.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Business Technology category winners will be announced May 18 during an online winner announcement ceremony.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents.

