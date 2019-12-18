CREtech Acquires FUTURE PropTech To Form The Largest Global Real Estate Tech Conference And Research Company

Company Expanding Globally to Produce International PropTech Conferences in London, New York and Austin in 2020

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRE--CREtech (cretech.com), the leading commercial real estate technology conference and research company, has announced the acquisition of FUTURE PropTech, Europe’s largest events company also devoted to the real estate tech sector. The acquisition of the London-based company represents CREtech’s commitment to building the largest international PropTech community through a new global expansion strategy.

Together the combined company will drive innovation to the real estate industry by becoming the largest global real estate tech conference and research company. The real estate industry is the biggest business sector in the world according to global GDP and the emerging tech sector has resulted in over 7,000 funded startups and over $25 billion in investments in 2019, doubled from 2018.

Founded by Gary Chimwa in 2015, FUTURE PropTech has doubled in size every year since its inception and has grown to become the leading and most well-attended event in Europe dedicated to technology innovation and digital transformation in the PropTech sector.

“Acquiring FUTURE PropTech represents the beginning of our company’s global expansion strategy and there is no better place for us to start then in Europe,” stated Michael Beckerman, CEO, CREtech. “I have been an admirer and supporter of Gary’s since the formation of his company. The quality of the FUTURE PropTech brand, their terrific team and extraordinary conferences are unparalleled in Europe. It is a great honor to welcome FUTURE PropTech to the CREtech family and to continue to build the preeminent global real estate tech conference and research brand,” Beckerman concluded.

“We are extremely excited to be joining the CREtech family,” stated Gary Chimwa, Founder, FUTURE PropTech. “This is a significant milestone for our young company and it will provide us with the resources to expand internationally at a much faster rate. Our combined company will allow us to offer our sponsors, exhibitors and delegates a truly global platform. I have always been very impressed by the high quality of speakers and delegates that attend the CREtech events. So I look forward to working closely with the CREtech team as we continue to build a world class events and research company,” Chimwa concluded.

Upcoming 2020 events from the combined CREtech and FUTURE PropTech platform will include:

To learn about global sponsorships, please click here.

About CREtech

CREtech is the premier global conference, research and consulting company devoted to innovation in the built world. Our mission at CREtech is to connect the real estate and tech sectors by hosting the largest and most engaging conferences and publishing forward thinking industry research. The company is owned by The News Funnel, the leading events, digital marketing and news platform devoted to the commercial real estate and tech sector.

To learn more about becoming a sponsor, a list of upcoming events and other exciting news, please click here or email anne@cretech.com.

About FUTURE PropTech

FUTURE PropTech is the leading & most well attended global event dedicated to the technology innovation & digital transformation occurring in the wider Real Estate sector.

Doubling in size every year since our launch in 2015, we bring together hundreds of startups and technology companies to connect them with established real estate companies such as asset managers, institutional investors, private equity, owners, operators, property developers, brokers, estate agents, landlords, professional services (legal, accounting, advisory), facility managers, architects, VC's, PR, media and more.

Join us to become part of the community that shapes the future. For more info contact us on info@futureproptech.co.uk

Maria Orlova

Vice President of Marketing

CREtech

maria@cretech.com

201-615-5551

www.cretech.com