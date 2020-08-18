Cree Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) today announced revenue of $205.7 million for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, ended June 28, 2020. This represents an 18% decrease compared to revenue of $251.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, and a 5% decrease compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest for the fourth quarter was $39.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of $34.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $20.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 of $11.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.

For fiscal year 2020, Cree reported revenue of $903.9 million, which represents a 16% decrease when compared to revenue of $1,080.0 million for fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss attributable to controlling interest from continuing operations was $191.7 million, or $1.78 per diluted share. This compares to a GAAP net loss attributable to controlling interest from continuing operations of $57.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for fiscal 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest for fiscal year 2020 was $49.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of $76.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for fiscal 2019.

“Our performance in the fourth quarter demonstrates solid execution despite the unprecedented challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic and geopolitical concerns. I would like to thank all our employees for their tremendous efforts in allowing us to safely operate our business and support our customers around the world,” said Cree CEO, Gregg Lowe. “Fiscal 2020 marked a transition year in our journey to become a global semiconductor powerhouse and we remain firmly committed to our capacity expansion plans to capitalize on what we believe to be a multi-decade growth opportunity for silicon carbide.”

For its first quarter of fiscal 2021, Cree targets revenue in a range of $203 million to $217 million. GAAP net loss is targeted at $83 million to $87 million, or $0.76 to $0.79 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net loss is targeted to be in a range of $22 million to $26 million, or $0.20 to $0.24 per diluted share. Targeted non-GAAP net loss excludes $61 million of estimated expenses, net of tax, related to stock-based compensation expense, amortization or impairment of acquisition-related intangibles, factory optimization restructuring and start-up costs, net accretion on convertible notes, and project, transformation, transaction and transition costs. The GAAP and non-GAAP targets do not include any estimated change in the fair value of Cree’s Lextar investment.

Cree will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today to review the highlights of the fourth quarter results and the fiscal first quarter 2021 business outlook, including significant factors and assumptions underlying the targets noted above.

The conference call will be available to the public through a live audio web broadcast via the Internet. For webcast details, visit Cree's website at investor.cree.com/events.cfm.

Supplemental financial information, including the non-GAAP reconciliation attached to this press release, is available on Cree's website at investor.cree.com/results.cfm.

Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed® power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors and lighting class LEDs. Cree’s Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. Cree’s LED product families include blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs targeted for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation and specialty lighting applications.

For additional product and Company information, please refer to www.cree.com.

This press release highlights the Company's financial results on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. The GAAP results include certain costs, charges and expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP results. By publishing the non-GAAP measures, management intends to provide investors with additional information to further analyze the Company's performance, core results and underlying trends. Cree's management evaluates results and makes operating decisions using both GAAP and non-GAAP measures included in this press release. Non-GAAP results are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and non-GAAP information should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures attached to this press release.

The schedules attached to this release are an integral part of the release. This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause Cree’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about our plans to grow the Wolfspeed business and our ability to achieve our targets for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of new and different government restrictions that limit our ability to do business, the risk of infection in our workforce and subsequent impact on our ability to conduct business, the risk that our supply chain or customer demand may continue to be negatively impacted, the risk that the current outbreak or continued spread will lead to a global recession and the potential for costs associated with our operations during the fiscal 2021 first quarter and future quarters to be greater than we anticipate as a result of all of these factors; the risk that the economic and political uncertainty caused by the tariffs imposed by the United States on Chinese goods, and corresponding Chinese tariffs and currency devaluation in response, may negatively impact demand for our products; risks related to international sales and purchases, including the risk that U.S. government actions with respect to Huawei Technologies Co. and its affiliates or other foreign customers or vendors may have a greater impact on our business and results of operations than our expectations; the risk that we may not obtain sufficient orders to achieve our targeted revenues; price competition in key markets; the risk that we may experience production difficulties that preclude us from shipping sufficient quantities to meet customer orders or that result in higher production costs, lower yields and lower margins; our ability to lower costs; the risk that our results will suffer if we are unable to balance fluctuations in customer demand and capacity, including bringing on additional capacity on a timely basis to meet customer demand; the risk that longer manufacturing lead times may cause customers to fulfill their orders with a competitor's products instead; product mix; risks associated with the ramp-up of production of our new products, and our entry into new business channels different from those in which we have historically operated; risks associated with our factory optimization plan and construction of a new fabrication facility, including design and construction delays and cost overruns, issues in installing and qualifying new equipment and ramping production, poor production process yields and quality control, and potential increases to our restructuring costs; the risk that we or our channel partners are not able to develop and expand customer bases and accurately anticipate demand from end customers, which can result in increased inventory and reduced orders as we experience wide fluctuations in supply and demand; ongoing uncertainty in global economic conditions, infrastructure development or customer demand that could negatively affect product demand, collectability of receivables and other related matters as consumers and businesses may defer purchases or payments, or default on payments; risks resulting from the concentration of our business among few customers, including the risk that customers may reduce or cancel orders or fail to honor purchase commitments; the risk that our investments may experience periods of significant stock price volatility causing us to recognize fair value losses on our investment; the risk posed by managing an increasingly complex supply chain that has the ability to supply a sufficient quantity of raw materials, subsystems and finished products with the required specifications and quality; the risk we may be required to record a significant charge to earnings if our remaining goodwill or amortizable assets become impaired; risks relating to confidential information theft or misuse, including through cyber-attacks or cyber intrusion; our ability to complete development and commercialization of products under development, such as our pipeline of Wolfspeed products, improved LED chips and LED components; the rapid development of new technology and competing products that may impair demand or render our products obsolete; the potential lack of customer acceptance for our products; risks associated with ongoing litigation; the risk that customers do not maintain their favorable perception of our brand and products, resulting in lower demand for our products; risks associated with integration or transition of the operations, systems and personnel of the Lighting Products business unit, each, as applicable, within the terms of the post-closing transition services agreement between IDEAL Industries, Inc. and Cree; the risk that our products fail to perform or fail to meet customer requirements or expectations, resulting in significant additional costs; and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Cree's judgment as of the date of this release. Except as required under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, Cree disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, developments, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

CREE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended (in millions of U.S. Dollars, except per share data) June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenue, net $205.7 $251.2 $903.9 $1,080.0 Cost of revenue, net 154.9 162.5 655.6 689.0 Gross profit 50.8 88.7 248.3 391.0 Gross margin percentage 25 % 35 % 27 % 36 % Operating expenses: Research and development 46.5 40.7 184.2 157.9 Sales, general and administrative 51.3 57.1 211.4 200.7 Amortization or impairment of acquisition-related intangibles 3.6 3.9 14.5 15.6 (Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of other assets (0.5) (1.1) 1.4 4.7 Other operating expense 14.2 13.7 46.2 28.0 Operating loss (64.3) (25.6) (209.4) (15.9) Operating (loss) income percentage (31) % (10) % (23) % (1) % Non-operating (income) expense, net (26.8) 5.6 (19.0) 29.3 Loss before income taxes (37.5) (31.2) (190.4) (45.2) Income tax expense (benefit) 1.4 3.4 0.2 12.7 Net loss from continuing operations (38.9) (34.6) (190.6) (57.9) Net loss from discontinued operations — (99.2) — (317.2) Net loss (38.9) (133.8) (190.6) (375.1) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.6 (0.1) 1.1 — Net loss attributable to controlling interest ($39.5) ($133.7) ($191.7) ($375.1) Basic and diluted loss per share Continuing operations attributable to controlling interest ($0.36) ($0.33) ($1.78) ($0.56) Net loss attributable to controlling interest ($0.36) ($1.26) ($1.78) ($3.62) Weighted average shares - basic and diluted (in thousands) 108,585 105,922 107,935 103,576

CREE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions of U.S. Dollars) June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $1,251.7 $1,051.4 Accounts receivable, net 114.0 128.9 Inventories 179.1 187.4 Income taxes receivable 6.6 0.2 Prepaid expenses 26.3 23.3 Other current assets 13.8 19.7 Current assets held for sale 1.3 1.9 Total current assets 1,592.8 1,412.8 Property and equipment, net 831.1 625.2 Goodwill 530.0 530.0 Intangible assets, net 179.6 197.9 Other long-term investments 55.9 39.5 Deferred tax assets 6.3 5.6 Other assets 35.3 5.9 Total assets $3,231.0 $2,816.9 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $220.8 $200.9 Accrued contract liabilities 38.3 45.8 Income taxes payable 3.2 3.0 Finance lease liabilities 3.6 — Other current liabilities 25.3 18.5 Total current liabilities 291.2 268.2 Long-term liabilities: Convertible notes, net 783.8 469.1 Deferred tax liabilities 1.8 2.0 Finance lease liabilities - long-term 11.4 — Other long-term liabilities 53.6 36.4 Total long-term liabilities 850.6 507.5 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 0.1 0.1 Additional paid-in-capital 3,106.2 2,874.1 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16.0 9.5 Accumulated deficit (1,039.2) (847.5) Total shareholders’ equity 2,083.1 2,036.2 Non-controlling interest 6.1 5.0 Total equity 2,089.2 2,041.2 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,231.0 $2,816.9

CREE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Twelve months ended (in millions of U.S. Dollars) June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating activities: Net loss from continuing operations ($190.6) ($57.9) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 123.9 122.4 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 26.3 18.3 Gain on partial extinguishment of debt (11.0) — Stock-based compensation 53.3 49.6 Loss on disposal or impairment of long-lived assets 4.7 4.7 Amortization of premium/discount on investments 1.7 2.3 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investments (2.0) 0.1 (Gain) loss on equity investment (14.2) 16.2 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on equity investment (2.2) 1.3 Deferred income taxes (0.9) (0.6) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 14.9 9.6 Inventories 9.9 (35.8) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1.0) (3.1) Accounts payable, trade (16.3) 29.3 Accrued salaries and wages and other liabilities (25.4) 42.2 Accrued contract liabilities (0.1) 21.6 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations (29.0) 220.2 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of discontinued operations — (17.9) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (29.0) 202.3 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (237.1) (131.3) Purchases of patent and licensing rights (7.2) (6.3) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2.6 0.3 Purchases of short-term investments (833.4) (517.2) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 460.6 177.4 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 127.6 46.4 Proceeds from sale of business, net — 219.0 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (486.9) (211.7) Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations — (15.4) Cash used in investing activities (486.9) (227.1) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt borrowings — 95.0 Payments on long-term debt borrowings, including finance lease obligations (145.1) (387.0) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 76.4 158.0 Tax withholding on vested equity awards (16.9) (21.6) Proceeds from convertible notes 575.0 575.0 Payments of debt issuance costs (13.6) (12.9) Incentive-related refundable escrow deposits (11.5) — Cash provided by financing activities 464.3 406.5 Effects of foreign exchange changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.1) (0.1) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (51.7) 381.6 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 500.5 118.9 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $448.8 $500.5

The following tables reflect the results of the Company's reportable segments as reviewed by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, its Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM), for the three and twelve months ended June 28, 2020 and June 30, 2019. The CODM does not review inter-segment transactions when evaluating segment performance and allocating resources to each segment. As such, total segment revenue is equal to the Company's consolidated revenue.

Three months ended (in millions of U.S. Dollars, except percentages) June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change Wolfspeed revenue $108.4 $134.2 ($25.8) (19) % Wolfspeed percent of revenue 53 % 53 % LED Products revenue 97.3 117.0 (19.7) (17) % LED Products percent of revenue 47 % 47 % Total revenue $205.7 $251.2 ($45.5) (18) %

Twelve months ended (in millions of U.S. Dollars, except percentages) June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change Wolfspeed revenue $470.7 $538.2 ($67.5) (13) % Wolfspeed percent of revenue 52 % 50 % LED Products revenue 433.2 541.8 (108.6) (20) % LED Products percent of revenue 48 % 50 % Total revenue $903.9 $1,080.0 ($176.1) (16) %

Three months ended (in millions of U.S. Dollars, except percentages) June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change Wolfspeed gross profit $38.3 $67.4 ($29.1) (43) % Wolfspeed gross margin 35 % 50 % LED Products gross profit 22.2 28.3 (6.1) (22) % LED Products gross margin 23 % 24 % Unallocated costs (1) (9.7) (7.0) (2.7) (39) % Consolidated gross profit $50.8 $88.7 ($37.9) (43) % Consolidated gross margin 25 % 35 % (1) Unallocated costs for the three months ended June 28, 2020 include $8.4 million in incremental manufacturing costs relating to COVID-19.

Twelve months ended (in millions of U.S. Dollars, except percentages) June 28, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change Wolfspeed gross profit $184.6 $258.7 ($74.1) (29) % Wolfspeed gross margin 39 % 48 % LED Products gross profit 91.1 150.0 (58.9) (39) % LED Products gross margin 21 % 28 % Unallocated costs (1) (27.4) (17.7) (9.7) (55) % Consolidated gross profit $248.3 $391.0 ($142.7) (36) % Consolidated gross margin 27 % 36 % (1) Unallocated costs for the twelve months ended June 28, 2020 include $8.5 million in incremental manufacturing costs relating to COVID-19.

The Company's Wolfspeed segment's products consists of silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, and power devices and RF devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The Company's LED Products segment's products consist of LED chips and LED components.

The Company's CODM reviews gross profit as the lowest and only level of segment profit. As such, all items below gross profit in the consolidated statements of loss must be included to reconcile the consolidated gross profit presented in the preceding table to the Company's consolidated (loss) income before taxes.

The Company allocates direct costs and indirect costs to each segment's cost of revenue. The allocation methodology is based on a reasonable measure of utilization considering the specific facts and circumstances of the cost being allocated. Certain costs are not allocated when evaluating segment performance. These unallocated costs consist primarily of manufacturing employees' stock-based compensation, annual incentive plans and matching contributions under the Company's 401(k) Plan.

For the three and twelve months ended June 28, 2020, unallocated costs include incremental costs relating to operating our manufacturing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of these incremental costs comprise additional labor costs paid to our manufacturing employees, increased cleaning costs, cleaning supplies and protective equipment, and the costs of implementing preventative safety measures, including increased wellness checks.

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Cree uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP non-operating income (expense), net, non-GAAP net (loss) income, non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations and free cash flow.

Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure of all historical non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables included with this press release. Both our GAAP targets and non-GAAP targets do not include any estimated changes in the fair value of our Lextar investment.

Non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are not in accordance with or an alternative to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cree's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should only be used to evaluate Cree's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Cree believes that these non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, enhance investors' and management's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and the Company's prospects for the future, including cash flows available to pursue opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

