Craig Newmark Donates $200,000 to USF

The University of San Francisco (USF) has received a gift of $200,000 from Craig Newmark, founder of Craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies. The donation will be used to create scholarships in its new program in public leadership.

The Master of Arts in Public Leadership at USF is designed to prepare students to run for elective office as well as for careers in legislative affairs, campaign management, advocacy and civic leadership. The program is focused on military veterans and their families, but it is open to anyone committed to learning the skills needed to serve the public good. The gift by Newmark, a longtime supporter of veterans’ causes, will create The Craig Newmark Scholarship for Veterans’ Civic Leadership. It will allow the program to support veterans and military families above and beyond G.I. Bill funding for students accepted into the program in the 2018-19 academic year, providing full tuition for up to ten student veterans.

“Funding this unique program aligns with my personal commitment to supporting veterans and military families, who sacrifice so much to protect us,” said Newmark, whose donation represents the program’s first major gift. “Through this scholarship, we can help them continue their civic leadership beyond the military, both in and outside of government, where their values and leadership skills are sorely needed.”

The program is the result of a partnership between USF and the Veterans Campaign, a non-partisan organization whose mission is to encourage, mentor and prepare veterans for a “second service” in civic leadership. “The military community is a valuable, yet largely untapped, source of civic and political leaders,” said Seth Lynn, founder of Veterans Campaign and director of the new program. “Craig’s generous gift will provide veterans and military families access to a world-class curriculum that will not only prepare them to succeed as elected officials, but also in a variety of professional settings outside of politics and in their individual commitments to public service.”

“Craig Newmark has been an incredible champion for our generation of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans,” said Senior Lecturer Hon. Patrick J. Murphy, the first Iraq veteran elected to Congress and former acting Secretary of the Army. “Coming from a military family himself as the son of a World War II veteran, he understands how much our country will benefit from having more veterans assume civic leadership roles.”

Newmark donated $20 million last month to the Journalism School at CUNY. The school will be renamed the Craig Newmark School of Journalism.