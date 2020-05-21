CPSI Earns Top Rankings in Black Book™ 2020 Healthcare Survey

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CPSI--CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced that three of its subsidiaries, Evident, TruBridge and American HealthTech, have received top rankings according to the 2020 healthcare survey conducted by Black Book Market Research LLC. These latest rankings include:

Evident – Inpatient EHR for Hospitals Under 100 Beds – 10 th consecutive year

TruBridge – End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing

American HealthTech – Integrated Long Term Care Information Systems

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across 18 coding-centric, key performance indicators: strategic alignment of client goals; innovation and optimization; training; client relationships and cultural fit; trust, accountability, transparency, and ethics; breadth of offerings, client types, delivery excellence; deployment and implementation; customization; integration, connectivity and interfaces; scalability, client adaptability, flexible pricing; compensation and employee performance; reliability; brand image and marketing communications; marginal value adds and modules; financial and managerial viability; cybersecurity; support and customer care; and best-of-breed technology and process improvement.

In addition to these rankings, Black Book also rates vendors on additional key performance criteria. Evident and American HealthTech collectively received top honors in an additional 21 categories, including strategic alignment to client goals, client relationships and cultural fit, support and customer care.

“Our focus on driving product innovation across care settings and providing exceptional support for our customers has helped create positive experiences and strong client loyalty, which we believe is reflected in these Black Book rankings,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “Third‑party market research is important to us. This type of independent research from Black Book gives us another view into our performance and helps us understand what we are doing well and where we have opportunity to improve.”

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post‑acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, and iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

