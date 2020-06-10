BusinessWire

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Software Testing Services Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Mobile Testing to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GlobalSoftwareTestingServicesMarket--Technavio has been monitoring the software testing services market and it is poised to grow by USD 34.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Software Testing Services Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing adoption of mobile testing has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/software-testing-services-market-size-industry-analysis

Software Testing Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Software Testing Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Application Testing
    • Product Testing
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA
  • End-user
    • BFSI
    • Telecom And Media
    • Manufacturing
    • Retail
    • Others

Software Testing Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our software testing services market report covers the following areas:

  • Software Testing Services Market Size
  • Software Testing Services Market Trends
  • Software Testing Services Market Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of crowdsourced testing as one of the prime reasons driving the software testing services market growth during the next few years.

Software Testing Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist software testing services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the software testing services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the software testing services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software testing services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Application testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Product testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Atos SE
  • Capgemini SE
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
  • DXC Technology Co.
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

