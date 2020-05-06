COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024 | Cost-Effective Virtual Training to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GlobalMilitarySimulationandVirtualTrainingMarket--Technavio has been monitoring the military simulation and virtual training market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.20 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BAE Systems Plc, Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, CAE Inc., Fidelity Technologies Corp., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., L3 Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Saab AB, Thales Group, and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. The cost-effective virtual training will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Cost-effective virtual training has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
- Flight Simulators
- Maritime Simulators
- Combat Simulators
-
Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our military simulation and virtual training market report covers the following areas:
- Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Size
- Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Trends
- Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies demand for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight simulation as one of the prime reasons driving the military simulation and virtual training market growth during the next few years.
Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the military simulation and virtual training market, including some of the vendors such as BAE Systems Plc, Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, CAE Inc., Fidelity Technologies Corp., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., L3 Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Saab AB, Thales Group, and United Technologies Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the military simulation and virtual training market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist military simulation and virtual training market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the military simulation and virtual training market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the military simulation and virtual training market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of military simulation and virtual training market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Flight simulators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Maritime simulators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Combat simulators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BAE Systems Plc
- Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks
- CAE Inc.
- Fidelity Technologies Corp.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.
- L3 Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
- United Technologies Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
