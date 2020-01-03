Covetrus to Present at the J.P. Morgan 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covetrus™ (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced that the Company will be participating in the J.P. Morgan 38th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Covetrus acting president and chief executive officer Benjamin Wolin is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the presentation, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.covetrus.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We’re bringing together products, services and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with more than 5,500 employees, serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at covetrus.com.

