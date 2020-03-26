Covered Security Makes Its Product Free Thru May 30 to Reduce Risk of Remote Workers

Responds to the COVID-19 pandemic “stay-at-home” orders in support of US firms

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders across many states, Covered Security announced today that its full platform will be free for U.S. companies to use through the end of May 2020 to reduce the risk of remote users causing a breach.

Users’ cause 73% of corporate breaches, and since recent stay-at-home orders hackers have increased their attacks by 500%. With staff working from home, companies no longer have the protection of their infrastructure and monitoring. Covered reduces the risk remote employees will cause a security incident by motivating and empowering them to improve their online security habits at home as well as at work.

“Hackers know that more people are working from home and target them to get at their employer,” said Chris Zannetos, co-founder and CEO of Covered Security. “In these challenging times, we need to do everything we can to reduce breach risk to avoid adding to an already difficult situation. As our community comes together, Covered is ready to do its part by making its platform free for US companies through the end of May.”

Covered’s Personal Assistant leverages the behavior science behind addictive consumer apps, providing personalized prompts, simple and even automated steps, and rewards to users to adopt strong security habits. Covered Security’s analytics platform enables security teams to measure and benchmark user behavior risk, and target and measure behavior change - motivating users to take action 10 times more often than traditional security awareness training.

Interested companies only need to visit www.CoveredSecurity.com to sign up for free access to Covered Security through the end of May 2020.

About Covered Security

Covered Security is the industry’s first User Behavior Management platform, helping companies dramatically reduce their risk of user-driven security incident by motivating and empowering their staff, partners, and customers to adopt stronger security habits. It’s unique technical, economic, and privacy models benefit people, and their families, employer, and vendors –ensuring people are in full control of their personal information. Covered users take action to improve their security at a rate up to 10x higher than with security awareness programs. Covered is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more, visit www.coveredsecurity.com.

Media

Sharmaine Sun

sharmainesun@coveredsecurity.com

(617) 286-4133