CoStar Group Rises on Fortune Magazine’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, today announced it ranked 29th on Fortune Magazine’s annual list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. The prestigious designation recognizes the world’s best three-year performers in revenues, profits and stock returns.

“To receive this coveted distinction in a year where an unprecedented pandemic sent shockwaves through the global economy is a testament to our unwavering growth strategies, innovation and commitment to providing our clients outstanding value,” said CoStar Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Florance. “This accolade is a tremendous honor fueled by our hard work to achieve record-breaking levels of traffic to our platforms, strong revenue growth and strategic acquisitions.”

CoStar Group first appeared on the list in 2016, placing No. 81 out of 100 companies recognized and moved up to No. 52 in 2018. Even with the tech sector taking a hit on the list this year, CoStar Group’s exceptional growth propelled the company forward 23 spots to place No. 29.

As the first company to offer real estate firms comprehensive, objective and reliable information, CoStar Group has since broken barriers in the technology space from tools that harvest big data and power research operations to shaping marketplaces that serve tens of millions of people each month. In the past 33 years, CoStar has invested over $2.5B in research and technology to consistently elevate our value to clients, providing the tools vital to succeeding in every aspect of their business.

To qualify for the list, publicly traded companies are ranked by revenue growth rate, earnings per share growth rate and three-year annualized total return for the period ended June 30, 2020. Qualifying companies have a minimum market cap of $250 million, a stock price of at least $5 and must have revenue and net income of at least $50 million and $20 million, respectively, in the last four quarters.

