CORRECTING and REPLACING Xfinity Mobile Introduces 5G Data Options

Xfinity Mobile Offers Customers the Faster Speeds, Lower Latency and Improved Capacity That 5G Has to Offer on All of Its New Cellular Data Options – Unlimited or By the Gig

XFINITY MOBILE INTRODUCES 5G DATA OPTIONS

Xfinity Mobile Offers Customers the Faster Speeds, Lower Latency and Improved Capacity That 5G Has to Offer on All of Its New Cellular Data Options – Unlimited or By the Gig

Today, Comcast announced that Xfinity Mobile is launching new data plans with 5G services included free, regardless of how customers choose to pay for data, whether its unlimited or by the gig. Xfinity Mobile now offers 5G speeds across all new data plans at no additional charge. Further, no other provider gives consumers the freedom and flexibility to modify their data plans throughout the month between 1GB, 3GB, 10GB or Unlimited, all now with 5G capabilities.

Xfinity Mobile customers already have access to the fastest Internet at home with Xfinity Internet service, and starting today, Xfinity Mobile customers can access 5G when they are ready to safely be out on the go. Existing Xfinity Mobile customers can opt-in to a 5G data option through the Xfinity Mobile app through an all-digital experience. 5G phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are already available for purchase on xfinitymobile.com, and additional devices will continue to be added in the future.

“From day one, Xfinity Mobile has been proud to be the only provider to empower customers to design a mobile plan that fit their needs, as well as have the flexibility to seamlessly switch between unlimited or per gig to save money. We’re excited to now extend that benefit with 5G data plans,” said Rui Costa, Senior Vice President, Innovation & Customer Value Propositions, Comcast Cable.

Xfinity Mobile’s 5G service is available in 34 major cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Minneapolis, Spokane, St. Paul, and Washington, D.C. with access to 5G to expand nationwide in the future. Xfinity Mobile is available to Xfinity Internet customers and includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, no activation fees, and no phone line access fees.

New and current customers can choose from two straightforward 5G data options – “By the Gig” shared data starting at 1 GB for $15, 3 GB for $30 and 10 GB for $60, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line*.

Unlike most wireless carriers, Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data options per user on an account, and switch any line on an account between data options, at any time during their billing cycle. Each of Xfinity Mobile’s new data options includes access to the 5G service at no additional cost. When combined with the ability to access millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots for free, Xfinity Mobile customers can save hundreds of dollars per year on their wireless bills.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky.

*Cellular data speeds for Xfinity Mobile customers reduced after 20 GB of cellular data consumed. Wi-Fi usage does not count towards the 20 GB data threshold.

