CORRECTING and REPLACING SteadyMD Telehealth Raises $6M to Expand Technology and Services to Match People with Personal Online Doctors

STEADYMD TELEHEALTH RAISES $6M TO EXPAND TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES TO MATCH PEOPLE WITH PERSONAL ONLINE DOCTORS

SteadyMD members find the right fit with a SteadyMD personal online doctor to build long-term healthcare relationships via video, text and phone

Advancing the way people can pair up and build a trusted relationship with a personal online doctor, anywhere in the U.S., SteadyMD, today announced a $6 million Series A financing. The investment fuels the telehealth leader's development of its innovative technology platform and online services for continuous care with a doctor through video, text and phone.

The Series A round was co-led by Pelion Venture Partners and Next Ventures with participation from First Trust Capital Partners, The Daube Family office, Crosscut Ventures, M25, Wild Ventures, and Hyde Park Venture Partners. Darren Phelan, M.D. of Next Ventures, is joining the SteadyMD Board of Directors.

Telehealth innovation for system level healthcare change

“When we start working smarter and using technology in healthcare, you can see the great advantages of telehealth,” states Dr. Phelan. “This next round of investment is a testament that SteadyMD is a leader in system level change—empowering doctors to do what they do best: to provide human care to people.”

Board-certified doctors at SteadyMD practice primary care, pediatrics and functional medicine—completely online—to its members and through partners and employers. In addition to the long term relationship with a doctor, every SteadyMD member has access to a team of medical assistants, who assist with prescriptions, lab orders, medical record management, downstream care, referrals to specialists if needed and cost guidance.

The SteadyMD platform is scalable to millions of members

The secure SteadyMD technology platform enables members and doctors to pair up, collaborate, and develop long-term personal relationships, completely online. This includes:

An intelligent matching engine that evaluates each member and provider across hundreds of attributes to help spark a connection and pair them up successfully,

The SteadyMD member app, allowing for easy access and modern collaboration over text, phone, and video chat via the SteadyMD asynchronous platform -- purpose-built to scale and support unexpected spikes in volume,

The SteadyMD provider app, allowing for quality handling of hundreds of paired users,

Management tools to operate and scale modern, technology-enabled service businesses, provide analytics and more.

“The Coronavirus has shown the importance of a solid primary care foundation with a doctor who knows their patient’s history and is familiar with their lifestyle and conditions,” states Guy Friedman, CEO and co-founder of SteadyMD. “SteadyMD is on a mission to provide a dedicated relationship between a member and physician for anyone who wants access to care, anywhere in the world."

About SteadyMD

Advancing personal telehealth and virtual care with online doctors and people everywhere, SteadyMD is a member-based technology company and healthcare provider. SteadyMD members and board-certified doctors pair up, collaborate and develop long-term personal healthcare relationships, online. The SteadyMD Matching Engine evaluates each new member and healthcare provider across hundreds of medical, fitness and lifestyle attributes to help spark a meaningful connection.

Founded in 2016 by Guy Friedman, SteadyMD CEO, and Yarone Goren, SteadyMD COO, the company is based in St. Louis, MO and Westlake Villiage, CA. SteadyMD offers personal telehealth services for Primary Care, Functional Medicine, Pediatrics and Employers in all 50 U.S. states. For more information or to become a member, please visit https://www.steadymd.com.

