CORRECTING and REPLACING Sparklight Makes Unlimited Data Available on All Internet Plans for 30 Days, Waives Late Fees for 60 Days During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Crisis

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The headline and first paragraph have changed.

The corrected release reads:

SPARKLIGHT MAKES UNLIMITED DATA AVAILABLE ON ALL INTERNET PLANS FOR 30 DAYS, WAIVES LATE FEES FOR 60 DAYS DURING CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) CRISIS

In an effort to help ease the financial burden and provide continued connectivity for customers impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19), Sparklight today announced that effective immediately, it will be making unlimited data available on all internet services for the next 30 days and waiving late fees for its customers for the next 60 days.

Additionally, Sparklight is offering payment deferrals to customers who call to make arrangements. The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.

“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”

Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information and to set up arrangements.

