CORRECTING and REPLACING: Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Shares Updated Business Metrics During Tweetstorm on Impact of COVID-19

SLACK CEO STEWART BUTTERFIELD SHARES UPDATED BUSINESS METRICS DURING TWEETSTORM ON IMPACT OF COVID-19

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) today announced that CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield posted a series of messages to his personal Twitter account related to developments inside and outside of the company over the past three weeks. In those tweets, Butterfield provided several updated metrics related to usage of Slack and the performance of the business. These included:

Simultaneously connected users increased from 10 million on March 10, 2020 to 12.5 million on March 25, 2020

Returning teams, an internal metric that measures the growth and progression of newly-created work teams, had, by around March 10, 2020, increased by more than 120% in Italy, 34% in Japan, and 33% in Korea

The creation rate of new Slack workspaces (which the company believed to be created by businesses) increased by hundreds of percent from March 12, 2020 to March 25, 2020

From February 1, 2020 to March 25, 2020 (approximately 60% of the way through the first fiscal quarter 1 ), Slack added 9,000 new paid customers, an 80% increase over the full quarterly total for the preceding two quarters. Over the same period the number of messages sent per user per day increased approximately 20%.

), Slack added 9,000 new paid customers, an 80% increase over the full quarterly total for the preceding two quarters. Over the same period the number of messages sent per user per day increased approximately 20%. During weekdays, the cumulative number of minutes of active use of Slack by all users globally now exceeds one billion.

1Slack’s first fiscal quarter of its fiscal year ending January 31, 2021 is from February 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020.

